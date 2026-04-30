A massive tulip paradise is blooming at this Ontario farm this spring

Wait, is this Holland? Not quite, but with nearly half a million tulips blooming across a six-acre apple orchard, Saunders Farm might be the closest thing Ontario gets to the Netherlands this spring. In May, the charming rural west-end Ottawa farm is launching Tulipfest, a new spring festival marking the Farm’s 50th anniversary with a massive, Netherlands-inspired display of blooms, delicious food and farm-grown charm.

Visitors can expect more than 40 varieties of tulips sourced from the Netherlands, with bulbs carefully selected to include early-, mid- and late-blooming varieties. That means you’ll see dazzling colours throughout the fields, all in harmony with the natural rhythm of spring.

Wander the tulip fields, snap photos among the rows of blooms, and take in the sights, scents and flavours of the limited-time spring experience, which runs for just a few short weeks while the tulips are in bloom!

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Food will be a major part of the experience, too, with seasonal delights like Dutch poffertjes (think fluffy mini pancakes), alongside street-food options, local flavours and, naturally, Saunders Cider. Before you leave, pop into the Tulipfest satellite Farm Shop for spring keepsakes, like fresh-cut tulip bouquets, tulip-themed plush, merch and home décor.

The festival marks a major milestone for Saunders Farm, which has been operating since 1976 and is already known in the region for seasonal attractions like FrightFest, PumpkinFest and A Country Christmas. The family-run agri-tourism destination welcomes tens of thousands of guests annually and has built its reputation around community programming and family-friendly experiences.

And if you’re already making the trip to Ottawa, it’s worth turning Tulipfest into a full-on spring getaway. Each year, Ottawa hosts the Canadian Tulip Festival in May at Commissioners Park near Dow’s Lake, where more than 300,000 tulips bloom along the Rideau Canal. The city’s tulip tradition is deeply rooted: the first tulips in the capital were a 1945 gift from the Netherlands in recognition of Canada’s role in the liberation of the country, and that tradition continues today with gifted bulbs planted in Commissioners Park.

But Saunders Farm will have the largest tulip display in a single location in Ottawa, so it should definitely be first on your bloom bucket list!

Tulipfest runs May 9-24, 2026 (closed May 11), from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Saunders Farm, 7893 Bleeks Rd, Ottawa. Additional dates may be added depending on bloom conditions. Leashed dogs are allowed; practical footwear is encouraged as the fields might be muddy, and visits typically last about 1.5-2 hours! General Admission Tickets are $16.99 or $21.99, depending on the day you visit, with free admission for children aged 2 and under. Ten-stem tulip bouquets can be purchased in advance on the Tickets page for $20.

For more info, visit saundersfarm.com or follow @saundersfarmfun.