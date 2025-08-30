7 stunning Ontario beaches to visit for an end-of-summer escape

If you’re looking for one last beach getaway before fall sets in, Ontario has tons of options bursting with gorgeous sunsets, warm white sand and cool waters. Here’s a guide to seven of the best beaches to check out near Toronto that are just perfect for a laid-back end-of-season weekend away.

Long Point is home to a 40 km sandspit with a natural landscape so gorgeous that it’s been recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve! The site has more than 2 km of sandy shoreline along Lake Erie, with access points in both the New Park and Old Park campgrounds. The beach is accessible thanks to mats for wheelchairs and strollers, and is even welcoming to pups with an off-leash dog exercise area. The park itself is perfect for a family weekend getaway, with over 253 campsites, 5 km of park roadways for cycling and birdwatching opportunities (more than 300 species of migrating birds pass through Long Point each year).

This breezy gem is located on the north shore of Lake Erie in a gorgeous resort-style town. The iconic pier is perfect for a leisurely stroll, fishing or watching tugboats glide back and forth into the harbour. Jump into the water for a relaxing swim, stretch out on the sand and soak up the last days of summer. Afterward, treat yourself with something tasty. Head to the Ice Cream Tank for classic milkshakes and creamy ice cream floats.

This is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing and spending lazy afternoons by the water. The beach is located on Ontario’s Lake Erie at the mouth of Cedar Creek, and offers a ton of activities, everything from fishing and leisurely canoe trips launched from the Cedar Creek Conservation Area, to taking in stunning views of the wetlands, forests and local wildlife. It’s also a great spot for families as it’s filled with amenities like picnic benches and play areas.

Pelee Island is nestled in the western basin of Lake Erie and offers the ultimate trifecta of sunny escapes. East Park Beach is shallow and sandy, with a more relaxed atmosphere and simple park amenities that make it perfect for families or casual swimmers. Just two minutes away lies Sunrise Beach, a quiet spot that’s perfect for self-reflection or catching the sunrise. Head over to the west side near the West Dock, just north of the ferry terminal, and you’ll stumble upon Sunset Beach (about a 10-minute drive from East Park). As you can tell by its name, it’s a renowned spot for catching sweeping sunsets along Lake Erie’s horizon (so, naturally, a great choice for date night). After a day at the beach, explore the island’s historical sites and parishes, cycle through scenic trails and savour local wines at charming vineyards.

This freshwater beach is located within Sarnia’s Canatara Park, with nearly a kilometre of sandy shoreline along Lake Huron at the mouth of the St. Clair River. It’s a great site to spend some time with the family as it boasts plenty of kid-friendly activities, including an animal farm and a BMX track. Bonus: it’s one of only 25 beaches in Canada (and one of only 22 in Ontario) to earn official Blue Flag status, so you can dive into the water with confidence!

This hidden gem along the north shore of Lake Erie boasts a 2 km stretch of shoreline nestled within Turkey Point Provincial Park, overlooking Long Point Bay. Visitors can expect gorgeous sunshine and family-friendly summer vibes without the major crowds found at commercial waterfronts. The scenery at this beach is so charming that locals affectionately call it Ontario’s Riviera! Once you reach the beach, there’s paid parking on site (with additional paid parking along Cedar Drive), as well as free on-street options about a 15-minute walk away on Ordnance Drive.

This lakeside gem is found along the shores of Lake Huron and is known for its clear, refreshing shoreline and gentle waves, making it a perfect spot to relax by the water all day! The beach is next to Baxter Park on Sarnia’s north end, so visitors can take in family-friendly amenities like basketball courts, picnic areas and open green space. It’s less crowded compared to nearby Canatara Beach, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for a more peaceful beach outing.