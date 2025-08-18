7 charming Ontario towns to visit before the end of summer

Despite the recent heat wave, summer in Ontario always feels like it’s gone too soon. Thankfully, we still have a few more weeks to squeeze in one last sun-soaked escape. Here are seven charming towns to check out before the season ends that offer the most perfect summertime vibes!

Elora

This picturesque little town in Wellington County is just a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto and was recently listed as one of the top trending domestic destinations among Canadians. With its dramatic limestone cliffs and emerald waters, the Elora Gorge is Ontario’s most photogenic swimming spot (so, perfect for Insta photos!) Cool off with a dip, then enjoy a relaxing float down the Grand River. After you dry off, wander through Elora’s historic downtown area. Visit the Lost + Found Café before having an intimate dinner at one of Elora’s top restaurants, like The Friendly Society or Sheppard’s Pub. There are also tons of cute stone buildings, galleries and breweries to explore. Click here to read all about Elora’s hidden gems.

Goderich

Goderich has been nicknamed the “prettiest town in Canada” for a reason. Head to one of Goderich’s three beautiful beaches and revel in clear blue waters and white sand that will make you feel like you’re on a Caribbean island, all while admiring stunning sunsets that fill the entire sky! The downtown core is surrounded by an octagonal roundabout dubbed “The Square” and is the perfect spot to explore heritage buildings and restaurants (West Street Willy’s Eatery is the perfect joint for comfort food!) The town lies on the eastern shore of Lake Huron and is just under 3 hours from Toronto. Click here for more hidden gems in Goderich and to discover more underrated day trips from Toronto.

Tobermory

Tobermory is like heaven for outdoor lovers (after all, it’s perched at the tip of the Bruce Peninsula!) This quaint harbour village is just a 3.5-hour drive from Toronto and boasts the most scenic hiking trails and gorgeous views of the Georgian Bay. For the perfect swimming hole, head to Little Cove Beach. This breathtaking rock beach is nestled along the Lake Huron shoreline, and is surrounded by the most magical cliffs, cobblestones and turquoise waters. If you’re up for a bit of an adventure, take a boat ride over to Flowerpot Island, where you can hike, swim, snorkel and even go shipwreck-diving from a glass-bottom boat! Before you leave, visit the Grotto shoreline. This charming oasis is one of Bruce County’s most popular attractions due to its sparkling blue water hidden within an ancient limestone cave structure! Click here for more tips on how to spend a weekend in Tobermory.

Port Carling

This charming little community is known as the “Hub of the Lakes” as it’s situated on the Indian River between Lake Rosseau and Lake Muskoka. It’s also Muskoka’s oldest community, so expect tons of heritage buildings and cute brick-and-mortar shops! The best way to explore this picturesque town is on a walking tour, where you’ll discover cute art galleries and shop from local boutiques, like L’eau! In the evening, head to Tulo’s Taqueria for some Mexican-inspired food and drinks. Try the tuna tostada and down it with a spicy pineapple margarita! This is the perfect spot for a weekend of lakeside lounging. Click here for the ultimate Muskoka guide, including where to eat, stay and play this summer!

Norfolk County

This hidden gem along Lake Erie is the perfect haven for eco-adventurers and foodies alike! The area is a former tobacco belt, so it offers everything from lavender and ginseng farms that are just perfect for roaming through to craft breweries and wineries for tasting tours. For a perfect afternoon, check out the Bonnieheath Estate Lavender and Winery near Simcoe, where you can sample their delicious wines or simply stroll through the fragrant lavender fields. If you’re into wildlife, check out the Long Point observatory (it’s perfect for birdwatching), or if you’re feeling more adventurous, rent some gear and enjoy a scenic kayaking experience along Big Creek. The area also boasts a hidden gem, something akin to a local ‘Riviera’ in the midst of Ontario: Turkey Point Beach on the north shore of Lake Erie! This two-kilometre stretch of shoreline boasts the prettiest sunsets and family-friendly summer vibes (without the major crowds found at commercial waterfronts). Click here for other weekend getaway ideas in Norfolk County.

Wellington, Prince Edward County

Wellington is the perfect spot to visit if you’re into beaches, small-town boutiques and gorgeous sunsets! Stay at the trendy Drake Motor Inn if you’re looking for a room that blends nostalgic charm with modern comfort (think retro-style exterior doors and room terraces with bold, art-filled interiors). It’s just steps from the Drake Devonshire and Wellington’s stunning lakefront, making it the perfect place for a countryside adventure. Head to Base31 for interactive games or a live concert (it’s located on the site of a 70-acre WWII air training base) or spend a lazy summer afternoon at the nearby Sandbanks Provincial Park. Wellington is 2.5 hours from Toronto, so perhaps make it a weekend getaway!

Niagara-on-the-Lake

The Niagara region is filled with 19th-century architecture, award-winning wineries and gorgeous, flower-lined streets, making it the perfect European-like getaway in the midst of Ontario! Stay at the charming Greenview Manor on the edge of Lake Ontario, where you can spend your days playing a round of golf, cycling the vineyard trails and enjoying a production at the renowned Shaw Festival. Step into the past with a historical walking tour guided by an expert historian, and discover iconic architecture and landmarks, like the Niagara-on-the-Lake clock tower that keeps an eye on all the summer fun along Queen St! Before you leave, check out the wineries, breweries and distilleries, where you can sample everything from rare vintages and special reserves to small batch specialties.