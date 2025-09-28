5 food trails and harvest festivals to explore in Ontario this autumn

There’s no better place to celebrate autumn’s abundance than Ontario. The province is packed with harvest festivals and food trails that showcase the season’s beauty and flavours! From farm-to-table celebrations to apple harvest adventures, here are a few gems to explore this autumn.

When: Sept. 25–Oct. 5, 2025

This farm-to-table celebration provides an unforgettable rural experience. For 10 days, 16 participating restaurants across Woolwich, Wilmot, Wellesley and North Dumfries offer fixed-price, harvest-inspired menus built around locally grown ingredients that showcase the region. Indulge in everything from hearty soups and roasted vegetables to farm-fresh meats (a perfect way to end a crisp autumn evening). Keep an eye on their website for an up-to-date list of participating restaurants.

When: Oct. 11–13, 2025

This annual festival delivers an old-world harvest experience, featuring an artisan food market with homemade pastries, preserves and heritage-inspired fare. Visitors can also enjoy an on-site beer garden, live music, family crafts, a scavenger hunt, farm tours and barnyard animals (meet cute heritage cows, pigs and chickens!).

Of course, there will be a ton of food options in honour of the harvest season. Roast bannock on a stick over an open fire and dip it in syrup for a gooey treat, and warm up with homemade harvest soup, made from corn, beans and squash in the cookhouse. Tickets are $15/adult (taxes included); children 5 and under are free.

For a full harvest feast: Thanksgiving dinners at Restaurant Sainte-Marie feature a turkey meal with all the trimmings (5 p.m. dinner, including Hometown Harvest Festival event tickets: $43.22 + taxes and fees | 6:30 p.m. dinner, meal only: $29.95 + taxes and fees).

Before you leave, join a guided tour of the region or explore the Anishinaabewin Maamninendimowin Indigenous Ingenuity exhibit inside Sainte-Marie’s museum.

When: Oct. 23–Nov. 16, 2025

Savour the autumn flavours of Prince Edward County with prix-fixe menus priced between $20 and $65. Local restaurants prepare dishes around seasonal ingredients from County producers, makers and farms. Expect menus filled with farm-fresh produce, artisanal cheeses, craft wine, beer, cider, maple syrup, honey, hot sauce, preserves and more! It’s the perfect opportunity to support local makers. See the list of participating restaurants.

When: Nov. 14–15, 2025

This is Ottawa’s premier food and wine festival, and the perfect way to enjoy produce from the capital region before the cold weather sets in. The event brings together more than 50 restaurants, wineries, breweries and cideries for tasting stations, chef demos and pairing experiences! Local chefs highlight seasonal ingredients like game, squash and mushrooms, paired with Ontario wines, ciders and spirits. Keep an eye on @craveott for schedule updates.

When: Peak apple harvest activity is in September to October

What better way to celebrate the harvest season than by indulging in some delicious apple treats? This self-guided culinary trail allows you to explore a tapestry of orchards, bakeries, cideries and local artisan shops in “Apple Country” (nestled across the picturesque Blue Mountains, Meaford and Beaver Valley). Along the route, you’ll find orchards where you can pick your own apples (depending on the time of year), bakeries serving warm apple pie and buns, cideries pouring small-batch creations and restaurants offering modern apple-inspired dishes. Beyond the delicious eats, the trail offers charming village views, scenic hiking paths and seasonal experiences.

This is the perfect trail for anyone to explore, whether you’re seeking a solo weekend escape, a family outing or a romantic getaway. Make sure to download the Apple Pie Trail map to plan your route and check out local places to stay for a relaxing multi-day getaway.