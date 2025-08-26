13 charming end of summer small town fairs to check out across Ontario

We’re just a few weeks away from the end of summer, and what better way to close the season than by visiting a local fall fair? It’s a perfect mash-up of carnival rides, indie music and agricultural exhibits (so, fun every member of the family). Here are some of the top fairs across Ontario to look out for in the coming weeks.

When: Aug. 28–31, 2025

Head to cottage country this Labour Day weekend and experience a traditional small-town fair filled with country charm. Visitors can explore everything from livestock shows and homecraft exhibits to children’s games, live performances, a colourful parade and even fun adult attractions like rock wall climbing and a mechanical bull ride! Don’t forget your pet — your four-legged friends can compete in the annual pet show for fun titles like “Best Dressed” or “Waggiest Tail”! The fair has deep roots, dating back to 1877, and is the perfect celebration of rural life and agricultural pride.

When: Aug. 29–31, 2025

This traditional country fair promises a weekend filled with entertainment and agricultural showcases, including saddle horse shows, livestock judging and horse pulls. Animal lover? Both kids and parents will adore the barnyard petting zoos, pony rides and cute rabbit displays, as well as more unique attractions like the Extreme Dogs stunt show and Aces Flying Pig Races! The fairgrounds feature a midway with unlimited-ride passes, and annual crowd-pleasers like the truck & tractor pull, demolition derby and an amateur talent show. Admission: Adult Daily: $15 | Ages 12 & under: Free | Weekend Pass (Fri, Sat, Sun): $40 | Daily Parking: $10.

When: Aug. 29–31, 2025

This annual fair in Grey County is known as “The Best Little Fair in Ontario” for a reason! The weekend-long celebration features a lively Saturday morning parade, agricultural exhibits and tons of family-friendly entertainment, including a much-anticipated bridal show on Saturday afternoon (expect to see dresses spanning more than a century of style). There’s no midway, but visitors can still enjoy carnival-style fun at the Fun Factory, as well as classic fair competitions. Admission is by donation, so everyone can take part.

When: Aug. 29–Sept. 1, 2025

Head to Newington this Labour Day weekend to celebrate the 158th year of the Stormont County Fair, and experience a blend of agricultural roots and family fun. Visitors will enjoy livestock shows, 4-H competitions, a bustling midway with tons of games, homecraft exhibits, tractor pulls and, of course, live music. This year’s highlights include the Friday night demolition derby, a Saturday parade, as well as plenty of activities for your little ones, including face painting, petting zoos, pony rides and specialty shows. Admission: $25 Friday | $20 Saturday or Sunday | $15 Monday | $70 weekend pass for unlimited access. Children under 36″ get in free | Seniors (60+) enjoy a $15 special on Sunday.

When: Aug. 30–Sept. 1, 2025

Enjoy three days of live entertainment, baking contests, agricultural showcases and classic country fun! This year’s highlights include a Horse Pulling Competition on Monday and a vintage tractor display showcasing machines manufactured before 1960. And don’t forget the music. Fans can look forward to the return of the Steve Waters Band (from Peterborough) and headliner Tyler Joe Miller, whose Gold-certified hit “Pillow Talkin’” launched him onto the Billboard Canada Country chart. Click here for the full schedule of events. Admission: Adult (14 or over): $15 | Adult Weekend Pass (includes all 3 days plus the Sunday concert): $40 | Child (5-13): $10 | Weekend Child Pass: $20 | Pre-Schoolers (4 & under): Free.

When: Aug. 31–Sept. 1, 2025

This charming country fair near Thunder Bay is more than a century old. Expect contests, horse and cattle shows, homemade food and quaint chats with friendly locals to experience the true atmosphere of Canadian country living. This year’s theme is Tailgates and Tractors! Admission: $10 general (13+) | $5 senior (60+) | $5 child (6-12) or $1 with zucchini or sunflower.

When: Sept. 4–7, 2025

This is one of the most popular end-of-summer fairs in Southwestern Ontario! Head to Dickson Park for activities the entire family will enjoy, from carnival rides to delicious food vendors. This year’s main events include a demolition derby on Friday night (bring a blanket as it might be a bit chilly) and an AC/DC tribute on Saturday evening, with special guest bands Flash Johnson and Brave & Crazy. Tickets are $16.83+ and are available through Eventbrite.

When: Sept. 5–7, 2025

This fair was first held in September 1880, making it an annual tradition that you’ll want to be part of! Popular main events will return this year, including the crash-up derby, horse shows, lawnmower races, muttin’ bustin’ and even the BMAS Horse Gaming Point Show, where riders and their horses tackle speed-and-agility challenges! Saturday will include live entertainment and a licensed beer garden for adults, with music by The Luxury (a Tragically Hip tribute act). On Sunday, expect everything from a goat showmanship show to a mullet hair competition and barnyard-style senior youth games. Admission: Daily passes: $10 for adults, $5 for teens | Kids 12 and under free all weekend. Concert-only tickets starting at $5 for youth, $20 for adults. Weekend passes: $25-$45, depending on concert access. Camping is available for $25 per night.

When: Sept. 5–7, 2025

Gather your loved ones and enjoy a weekend packed with competitions, family entertainment and midway games! Highlights include two demolition derbies (Friday and Sunday), the annual Baby Show and agricultural favourites like the Antique Tractor Show & Pull and Farmers Olympics. Visitors can also enjoy a celebrity pie-eating contest (no word yet on the celebs), a wrestling event and a community spelling bee. If you’re into homemade products and produce, you’ll get to explore one of Niagara’s most impressive homecraft displays, featuring everything from giant vegetables to hand-stitched quilts! Admission: Adults: $10 | Kids: $5 (6-12).

When: Sept. 5–7, 2025

Enjoy a weekend filled with quintessential small-town rural tradition, hands-on competitions and family-friendly attractions! This year’s highlights include a classic car show, a Heavy Horse Show, a Horse Pull as well as tons of homecrafts, everything from knitted items and artwork to delicious baked goods. Foodies can sink their teeth into fair faves like chicken dogs, cotton candy, caramel corn and candy floss, as well as more unique dishes like Jamaican patties, chow mein and samosas. Admission: Adults: $15+ | Youth/Seniors: $10+. Kids under 5: Free.

When: Sept. 5–7, 2025

This fair was established way back in 1850, so it’s a huge event in Northumberland County! You can expect a weekend filled with country charm and community spirit. Friday night kicks things off with food and craft vendors, homecraft displays and performances by the Blue Rigbys, Simply Shania, a Chicks tribute show and Rayzor’s Edge. Saturday includes everything from sheep shearing demos and horse and pony pulls to the popular Bake Your Best Pie contest! Kids will love the petting zoo, puppet shows and midway rides, while adults can enjoy the beer garden, which runs late into the evenings, alongside live music sets. Admission: Adults: $10+ (depending on day) | Public school children: Free.

When: Sept. 5–14, 2025

Roam through indoor displays and experience competitions, animal shows, attractions and some of the best midway rides and games found in North America! This year’s crowd faves include monster truck competitions (Sept. 5, 10), a demolition derby (Sept. 7, 14), an animal barn, corn maze and the always-popular midway rides and games, where you can experience a gravity-defying mega drop tower, tasty corn dogs and live music! Tickets: $15+ | Free for kids 10 & under and seniors 65+.

When: Sept. 6, 2025

This annual fair will be filled with musical acts performing on stage throughout the day, agricultural exhibits, delicious treats, vendors, a children’s “maker market”, face-painting for kids, games, prize-winning produce and tons of homemade items to purchase (so perhaps get some early Christmas shopping done!).