10 incredible sunflower farms and fields to visit near Toronto this summer

One of the best ways to enjoy a warm summer day is by wandering through a giant sunflower field, surrounded by acres of golden blooms! Just outside Toronto, there are quite a few farms that transform into seas of yellow from July to September, offering the most gorgeous backdrops for Insta photos. Check out these charming sunflower farms near Toronto for an unforgettable summer escape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davis Family Farm (@davisfamilyfarmcaledon)

Head to Caledon East, about 45 minutes from Toronto, to explore the site of one of Ontario’s largest sunflower festivals! The festival runs until Aug 10, 2025, and allows visitors to wander through 3 km of winding sunflower trails, attend exotic animal demonstrations, play piano in a field of sunflowers and salute the sun with a sunflower yoga experience. As a souvenir, bring home a bottle of delicious sunflower honey (the farm hosts 21 hives, producing over 3000 lbs of honey!) 15770 Mountainview Rd., Caledon E.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campbell’s Cross Farm (@campbellscrossfarms)

This sunflower and wellness farm is nestled in Inglewood, Caledon, less than an hour from Toronto. It boasts well over 700,000 sunflowers blooming across 30+ acres from late July through early September, making it the perfect spot for family photos! Enjoy magical yoga classes, luxury picnics surrounded by rolling hills of sunflowers, meditation walks, floral arranging and even a new on-site café & ice cream truck. The Sunflower Festival runs until Sept 2, 2025, allowing visitors to spend time in the farm’s “Cut-Your-Own” sunflower fields and bring home the most beautiful golden flowers. 3634 King Street, Inglewood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Griesbach Pezeshki (@christineluvbirds)

This 20-acre field is located just north of Toronto and is home to over 400,000 sunflowers! It’s the perfect backdrop for Instagram photos or for anyone simply looking to enjoy the sunshine and stroll through a field of golden blooms. Open until Aug 10. About 30 minutes from Toronto. 10378 ON-48, Markham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sunflower Farm | Ursula Kressibucher (@thesunflowerfarm)

Wander through a sunflower-shaped trail at this 20-acre farm nestled in the quaint, small town of Beaverton, on the shores of Lake Simcoe. The farm features an annual summer market weekend filled with artisan vendors, food trucks and workshops. Before you leave, check out the farm’s giant swing, miniature goats and more! After wandering through the sunflowers, visit other Beaverton hot spots like Shirley’s Country Clutter for unique home décor apparel and the Underground Bake Shop for tasty croissants. About a one-hour drive from Toronto. 24430 Side Rd. 17, Beaverton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TodoDurhamRegion 🇨🇦 (@tododurhamregion)

Sunflower season runs until late August this year at this 8th-generation family-owned farm in Bowmanville, allowing visitors to explore fields filled with golden hues, birds and rustic charm. In addition to wandering the blooming fields, enjoy morning and evening yoga sessions, candle painting nights and honey tastings. About one hour from Toronto. 3048 Concession Road 3, Bowmanville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrews Farm Market & Winery (@andrewsscenic)

Head to this expansive farm in the Hamilton-Halton region and stroll through expansive fields and scenic trails filled with sunflowers as well as seasonal fruits and veggies! Shop at the farm store and enjoy barbecue events for the most perfect weekend outing. Open Daily, 10 am-5 pm​. The BBQ & Ice Cream stand is open weekends only, 11 am-4 pm. About 45 minutes from Toronto. 9365 10 Side Road, Milton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura’s Farm Stand (@lauras_farm_stand)

Sunflowers bloom at this Cookstown area farm until Sept 15, 2025. Wander through the scenic trails as you pick gorgeous sunflowers and wildflowers and place them into a mason jar to take home as a souvenir! Book a charcuterie‑and‑floral‑arranging evening for a polished outing with your flower friends (complete with yummy snacks!) No reservations needed, and tickets are available at the gate or online. About a one-hour drive from Toronto. 5684 Simcoe County Rd 27, Cookstown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Morales (@courtneydaniellemorales)

Sunflowers and wildflowers are now in bloom at this Hampton-area farm! Hop on a wagon ride and get lost among the flower fields. This is the perfect chance to slow down, soak up the season and make lasting memories with loved ones. ‘Summer Days’ tickets include access to Pingle’s Playland, the pick-your-own fields and specialty food & drink concessions. About a one-hour drive from Toronto. 1805 Taunton Road, Hampton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howells Farm (@howellsadventurefarm)

There are over a quarter‑million blooms and fresh-cut sunflowers found at this Niagara-area farm! Each admission ticket includes entrance to Howell’s sunflower field, where guests will be able to cut their own flower bouquets of sunflowers and zinnias. While at the farm, visit the play areas and taste the delicious farm-fresh snacks and treats at Howell’s kitchen! Just under two hours from Toronto. 2878 Holland Rd, Fonthill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JP Niagara Tulip Experience (@jpniagaratulipexperience)

Immerse yourself among ​​more than 3 million vibrant sunflowers in the heart of the Niagara region at this family-run farm! Their sunflower festival runs until Aug 17, making for a perfect summer adventure that can’t be missed. The farm also has gorgeous tulip fields for visitors to roam through. About a two-hour drive from Toronto. 230 A Tice Road, Pelham.