10 romantic hotel staycations near Toronto you can still book for Valentine’s Day 2026

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and if you haven’t booked anything yet, don’t panic. After months of the typical Canadian blast, nothing says romance like staying in, tucking yourself under a blanket, and spending intimate time with your partner. But who said staying in has to mean staying home? Ontario hotels seem to agree, answering the question of a winter getaway with staycations, prix fixes and hands-on experiences designed to pull you out of the cold and into another world, one with heaters. Whether you’re someone looking for dinner with a side of sounds, or someone who finds laughter to be the ultimate aphrodisiac, there’s a Valentine’s day plan for everyone. Here are 10 last-minute Valentine’s plans near Toronto to up the romance this season.

1150 Queen St. W. | Toronto

If you’re someone who’s indecisive, The Drake is there to problem solve. Think of them as one of the more inclusive spots in the city, hosting a full line up of experiential events this week for anyone and everyone. Whether you’re a lover, a hater, or looking to convert, The Drake is offering a chance for you to find refuge with them from the city both Galentine’s Day (Feb. 13) and Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

The Queen West staple has a mixed bag of events to choose from. Guests can receive a personalized poem typed on a vintage typewriter in the Classic Wing Lobby, or enjoy a live music prix fixe dinner as part of their Dinner with a Side of Sounds series. If you’re looking for something with a little bit of a kick, head upstairs to the Drake Underground for everything from interactive comedy dating shows to late-night disco parties. Whether you’re leaning sentimental, ironic, or chaotic, The Drake lets you build your own Valentine’s Day adventure.

280 Bloor St. W. | Toronto

For those of you who experience withdrawals when you leave the concrete sidewalks that line our streets, the Kimpton Saint George offers the winter getaway you’re looking for but in a chicer city girl setting. Hidden in plain sight on Bloor Street West, the Kimpton Saint George blends the charm of a beautiful hotel with the elevated-feel of some of the more well-known chains. Couples looking for a bit of middle-of-the-city relaxation can book the Suite Sweet Valentine’s offer that brings guests discounted rooms, breakfast for two, and a romantic welcome amenity.

3 Elizabeth St. | Burlington | 47-minute drive

Set your sights one hour west of Toronto and head to Burlington’s waterfront for The Pearle Hotel & Spa. This modern lake-house inspired retreat is known for its white oak interiors, full service spa, and serene indoor pool. If nothing says love like a weekend of relaxation, then The Pearle is the spot for you.

With their Celebratory Stay Package, couples can find themselves at a staycation complete with sparkling wine, a sweet welcome treat and a breakfast of champions. For intimacy building, couples can book the With Love experience at the spa and find themselves meditating, relaxing with a 90-minute massage, sipping prosecco by the pool and finishing the night off with a private candlelit dinner.

And trust me, dinner is something you won’t want to miss. With their Isabelle Restaurant & Lounge downstairs, guests will experience a farm to table relationship stronger than their own. Experience it to its full potential with their Valentine’s day prix fixe menu.

1214 Queen St. W. | Toronto

Gladstone House is turning Valentine’s weekend into a full culinary frenzy. Cassette and The Café are serving special Valentine’s dishes like truffle gnocchi and braised shank alongside half-priced bottles of wine, while live performances from jazz quartets to musical tributes inspired by Olivia Dean run throughout the weekend.

Looking to celebrate love but also be in bed early? Check out their morning-after Valentine’s Day brunch service featuring a curated R&B DJ experience. Whether you’re stopping by for a ticketed music program, or staying for in-room bubbly and late checkout, it’s an ideal option for couples who find their romance fueled by arts and culture.

106 Broadview Ave. | Toronto

The Broadview keeps Valentine’s simple, classic, and classy. Oyster and bubbly service all weekend long across The Rooftop and The Bistro (yes, that includes during brunch). Much like the hotel itself, this historic landmark celebrates the traditional way. Restored in 1891 his boutique hotel in Toronto’s east end acts as a relaxed option for couples who want good food, skyline views and minimal fuss.

180 Main St. S. | Newmarket | 51-minute drive

Just one hour outside the city you can find yourself with a quieter romantic reset, The Postmark Hotel offers a small-town escape with elevated touches. Over Valentine’s weekend, onsite restaurant Overlea will serve a Made for Two prix fixe tasting menu you won’t want to miss.

An evening that begins with truffle forward starters, and luxurious mains featuring duck breast and quail egg, can be easily elevated when guests can add roses, housemade chocolates, and bubbly to their stay.

It’s an easy overnight getaway that feels intentionally slower than downtown.

80 Blue Jays Way | Toronto

Nothing says sexy like a martini and the team at the BISHA Hotel knows it. The hotel that hosted a roster of celebrities during TIFF is turning its attention to you this Valentine’s Day, offering a cinematic experience that feels equal parts movie star and main character. On Feb. 14, guests will be greeted at check-in with a made-to-order martini from the lobby martini cart and a long-stem rose, and that’s just the opening scene. The night continues at a pop-up jazz experience at Mister C, proof that Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to feel predictable.

The BISHA brings you a Valentine’s day that feels stylish, social and unapologetically young. Upgrade to a suite and spend the closing credits of your movie star weekend with a complimentary breakfast, ending the night exactly as it began: indulgent and effortless.

43 Mill St. W. | Elora | 1-hour, 30-minute drive

For luxury like this, 1.5 hours outside the city is a small price to pay. For couples seeking ultra-luxury romance, the Kat Florence Hotel in Elora is in a category of its own. Originally designed as a private retreat for VIP clients, the seven-room hotel offers an all-inclusive experience with service you’ve never seen before.

Every stay includes chef-led tasting dinners, in-suite La Mer-infused massages, Veuve Clicquot on arrival, Nordic spa access, personal concierge service in your choice of a Rolls-Royce or Bentley chauffeur options. Set inside a restored 1800s landmark, it’s less a hotel stay and more a fully immersive romantic fantasy.

128 St. Paul St. | Calabogie & Collingwood | 2-hour drive

Somewhere Inn offers a Valentine’s getaway that’s cool and relaxed. Guests can customize their stay with handwritten love notes, fresh flowers, festive room touches, and warm Craig’s Cookies waiting on arrival.

Between sauna and cold plunge sessions, scenic nature walks, and natural wine at the onsite bar, it’s the kind of romantic escape that feels intentional without being over-styled—perfect for couples who want something thoughtful but unfussy.

Whether you’re looking to check into a downtown hotel for a night, or slip outside the city for a lakeside dinner this year’s offerings prove that romance doesn’t look one way. Valentine’s Day is young, flexible, and entirely what you make of it. Sometimes the most romantic move is simply the one that gets you out of your routine and stepping into another world, even if for only one night.

24 Wharf St. | Prince Edward County | 2-hour, 15-minute drive

For couples craving a true winter escape, find The Drake Hotel’s sister spot located just 2.5 hours outside the city. The Drake Devonshire offers Valentine’s romance with a lakeside view. On Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, the hotel hosts a romantic three-course prix fixe dinner overlooking Lake Ontario where you can find the twinkle in your partner’s eyes under the candlelight, watch the waves roll in, and let time slow down. Call it the slightly colder, slightly more Canadian rebrand of The Summer I Turned Pretty: same lakefront longing, but hopefully one less brother.

The menu is indulgent and warm, featuring dishes like albacore tuna crudo, braised beef short rib croquettes, steak frites, cacio e pepe gnocchi, and pan-seared turbot. Take advantage of the long weekend and transport yourself to a Valentine’s day in the Hamptons.