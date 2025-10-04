The best pumpkin patches to visit near Toronto this fall

Forget picking up a pumpkin at your local grocery store—some of the best fall memories for families involve visits to pumpkin patches. These charming farms allow families to browse through thousands of pumpkins of every shape, size, and color, experience hayrides, petting zoos, stroll through giant corn mazes, and even sample delicious cider and baked goods.

Here are the best pumpkin patches near Toronto so you and your family can create more unforgettable fall memories together.

This Markham-area farm’s “pick your own pumpkins” and corn maze is now open until Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends). Before you leave, make sure to visit their farmer’s market and purchase the tastiest freshly prepared meals, soups, salads, bread, pies, muffins, and more! Pick your own pumpkin prices: $1/kg (45 cents/lb) or $45 for a full wheelbarrow. Weekday entrance fees: adults ($7); children 6–11 years ($3.50), children 5 and under (free).

Location: 10825 9th Line, Markham (park in the grass lot just south of the gravel Farm Market parking lot).

Located in Milton, Springridge has a fall fun farmyard for you to enjoy, featuring farm animals, a tractor-drawn wagon ride, a singing chicken show, giant sandbox, tube slides and more along with pumpkins and delicious treats at the market, bakery and gift shop! Admission costs $10 on weekdays and $18 on weekends for ages 2 and up.

Location: 7256 Bell School Line, Milton

Celebrate fall at this 148-acre Oshawa farm and pick-your-own pumpkins and apples. Navigate through the 6.5-acre corn maze (including a ‘mini maze’ for toddlers), or take in the sites on a wagon ride. On your way out, grab a few baskets of fresh produce and a famous Pingle’s Pie from the farmers market. You can purchase pumpkins for $10 each or $30 for four. If you want to bring your dog, Oct. 26 is “HalloWoof” day (doggy costumes are encouraged). Walk-ins accepted, but pre-purchasing your tickets online is recommended. Weekend General Admission (ages 2–92): $14.48.

Location: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton

This Mount Albert farm is about a one-hour drive from Toronto, and pumpkin-picking season is in full swing throughout October. Make sure to check out the farm’s 10-acre barnyard playland, visit the farm animals and sample delicious treats from the Farm Market Café. Their “fall fun festival”— complete with wagon rides, puppet shows, and a singing chicken and fox show — runs weekends until Oct. 26. Admissions costs $24.99 per person, excluding children under 2.

Location: 122 Ashworth Rd., Mount Albert, ON

In addition to browsing through thousands of pumpkins, enjoy everything from unlimited wagon rides, an 8-acre corn maze, live entertainment, farm animals and more! Downey’s Pumpkinfest play area is open until Oct. 31. Tickets are $18.99 on weekdays and $24.99 on weekends (tickets must be purchased online prior to your visit).

Location: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon

Pick from an assortment of pumpkins and apples at this Caledon farm. The “farm pass” is $6.20/person, giving you access to the whole farm (excluding the sunflower fields), including the pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw jump, animals and wagon rides. While you’re there, purchase their cider, pies, honey, hazelnuts, apples and more at their porch market! It’s recommended for guests to reserve a time online (walk-ins will only be permitted if they have space). Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until Oct. 31.

Location: 14309 Dixie Rd., Caledon

Explore thousands of pumpkins at this Insta-worthy farm! Strom’s harvest fun area runs until Oct. 31. In addition to pumpkins, enjoy everything from a ‘jumpin jack’ tile maze, a human foosball court, a 5-acre corn maze and trail, wagon rides, puppet shows, and pumpkin chuckin’. Weekend admission fees for ages 3 and up: $19.95 online; weekday admission fees for ages 3 and up: $12.95 at the gate.

Location: 5089 Wellington Rd. 32, Guelph

Browse through thousands of pumpkins — of every shape and size — at this gorgeous pumpkin farm in the Niagara region (they even have a selection of giant pumpkins)! The farm doesn’t charge general admission; instead, you can pay per activity, including a petting zoo ($2 each) and corn maze ($3), Belgian horse drawn hayrides ($4/person), tractor hayrides (available during the week in October, $4/person), pony rides ($6/ride; 70 pound limit) and even unicorn rides ($6/person; 60-pound limit). The pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 1.

Location: 7705 Schisler Rd., Welland

Bring the whole family to Dyment’s Pumpkin Patch this October, located on a sprawling 120-acre farm property in Dundas. In addition to pumpkin picking, the farm offers playgrounds, bale climbs, scenic wagon rides, a corn trail, farm animals, and farm trails with beautiful lookouts. The farm and pumpkin patch are open Saturdays and Sundays in October, until Oct. 26. Tickets ($16) can be purchased online through their website (tickets are also available at the door).

Location: 416 Fallsview Rd. E., Dundas