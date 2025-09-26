10 must-visit fall food and drink festivals across Ontario

Patio season may be winding down, but festival season is far from over. Cotton candy and cool drinks are giving way to autumn harvests, strong ciders and garlicky preserves. To help you pick the best spots for steins of cold bier and small-town Thanksgiving feasts, here are 10 food and drink festivals in Ontario that deliver peak-fall vibes.

When: Sept. 26-Oct. 18, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local (@thelocalplatform)

Dust off your lederhosen and head to the Kitchener-Waterloo region for the largest Oktoberfest celebration outside of Germany. From late September to mid-October, the region is filled with traditional music and dance, festhallen events, German cuisine and the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade (Oct. 13, at 9:30 am). With its floats, bands and inflatable characters, it puts the Macy’s Parade to shame! Check out all the ways to make the most out of Oktoberfest this autumn.

When: Sept. 28, 2025 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @torontogarlicfestival

What’s autumn without a little garlic? In Ontario, hardneck garlic is planted in autumn and peaks at markets from late summer into early fall! This weekend, Toronto’s all-garlic celebration turns Spadina Road (between Davenport and Dupont) into a free-admission street festival with chefs, growers (25+ Ontario garlic varieties), tastings, contests and more! Stock up on Ontario-grown bulbs for the winter, savour sizzling garlic dishes, indulge in garlic-based brownies and sip on garlic-kissed cocktails, mocktails, shots and craft beer! This all takes place before the infamous Garlic Breath Contest (yup, it’s a thing).

When: Oct. 4–5, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIP Niagara Food & Drink Fest (@sip.niagara)

Spend two days on the Lake Ontario shoreline with delicious food and drinks, surrounded by live music from LMT Connection and Moonlight Desires! Highlights include Siptoberfest (a beer-lover’s lineup with local and international suds, gourmet sausage and a pierogi bar) and the World’s Largest Caesar Bar, featuring over 206 unique ingredients (try the Raspberry Point Oysters)! Enjoy interactive classic games at the SIP Game Zone, and take home some boozy souvenirs from the SIP-to-lips bottle shop. This is a 19+ festival, so book a sitter and have some fun! Tickets: $15-$533.29, available via Eventbrite.

When: Oct. 5, 2025 | 2-6 p.m.

Shuck, slurp and cheer on shuckers at this one-day oyster fest hosted out back at Sand & Pearl in Prince Edward County! This is an annual autumn tradition and the perfect seasonal activity for both oyster lovers and culinary adventurers. Expect a fierce shucking competition, live-fire cooking and complimentary oysters (plus a dram or two of Scotch). Tickets: $35.20.

When: Oct. 10, 2025 | 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Fall isn’t just about feasting, it’s about sharing the harvest! Grillefest is a feel-good autumn celebration where city councillors serve lunch to their constituents (or anyone who stops by). Kitchener councillors and city staff will dish up a traditional sausage on a fresh bun, with cold drinks and cookies, for a minimum $5 donation (all proceeds support the Food Bank of Waterloo Region).

When: Oct. 10–13, 2025

Celebrate autumn in the heart of Ontario’s largest apple-growing region. The festival is set against a backdrop of bright fall colours and crisp mountain air, with this year’s live music headlined by Sugar and the Shipyard Kitchen Party! Expect family-friendly entertainment, outdoor attractions like hiking trails and zip-lining experiences and of course, loads of apples. Take time out for a self-guided tour of the famous Apple Pie Trail to explore a tapestry of orchards, bakeries and cideries throughout the area.

When: Oct. 10–13

This Thanksgiving weekend festival at Ball’s Falls Conservation Area has been a community tradition for over 50 years! There’s something for the whole family: adults can enjoy the 150+ unique artisan vendors, farmers’ market stalls and craft beverages, while kids can enjoy face painting, train rides, bird-of-prey demos by the Canadian Raptor Conservancy, and magic shows. Of course, the entire family can dig into delicious food made with fresh local produce! It’s the perfect small-town community festival to celebrate local culture, heritage and family traditions. General admission tickets: $ 11.75 (12+) | $ 8.75 (seniors 65+) | $ 8.75 (children 5-11).

When: Oct. 17–19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bala Cranberry Festival (@balacranberry)

Head to the charming hamlet of Bala, affectionately known to locals as the “Cranberry Capital of Ontario”! For 40+ years, the weekend after Thanksgiving has welcomed one of Canada’s largest cranberry celebrations.

Stroll along Maple Avenue and explore hundreds of artisan stalls selling Muskoka-made goods, fresh Ontario cranberries and epicurean treats like cranberry wine and candied berries. Visit local merchants along Bala Falls Road and enjoy a stunning view of the waterfalls at Margaret Burgess Park. Snack on cranberry crepes at Trinity All Saints Anglican Church, and warm up with homemade chilli at Bala United Church.

Before you leave, check out the Muskoka Cranberry Route. This trail boasts more than 30 stops that wind through historic streets and scenic back roads. Along the way, tour Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh, sip cranberry-infused craft beer and cider and indulge in freshly baked cranberry treats. Tickets: Single-day pass/Advance Online: $11.30 | At the Gate: $15 | Kids 5 and up: $5; Fridays are free for kids.

When: Oct 28, 2025, 6:30 pm

This is more of an intimate chef’s table experience than a festival, but it spotlights the very best of Afro-Caribbean dishes and wines from Afrobeat Kitchen/Bar. Start the evening with a welcome cocktail, followed by an indulgent seven-course South African feast by renowned Chef Victor Ugwueke, paired with handpicked South African wines curated by sommelier Beverly Crandon. This event is part of the Fall Into Spice: Ethnic Food + Wine Pairing Series, which is an annual celebration of the diverse cuisines of Canada. Guests will have the chance to slow-savour every bite and sip as the experience is limited to just 15 seats. Tickets are $100 per person.

When: Nov. 15, 2025 | 4–11 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stereo Caliente Entertainment (@stereocaliente)

Celebrate local Mexican culture and the rich traditions of agave-based spirits, like tequila and mezcal. Expect tastings and brand booths, tacos, Mariachi bands, Mexican artisan vendors and even Lucha Libre wrestling! Takes place at the Bingemans Conference Centre. Tickets: $22.57.