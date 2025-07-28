10 of the most underrated day trips from Toronto

You’ve heard of Elora and Prince Edward County, but Ontario has plenty of other underrated gems to turn into the perfect day trip. Turn the GPS on — from savvy vintage shops and farmer’s markets, to secret turquoise beaches and booming culinary scenes, these 10 tiny towns are worth planning a day trip to this summer.

Erin

Stroll or cycle scenic trails like the Elora-Cataract Trailway, then spend the afternoon exploring Main Street’s indie boutiques and cafés. This summer, be sure to check out the Erin Farmers’ Market, which runs Thursdays through September from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and features local produce, crafts and live music. If architecture is your thing, Erin’s downtown core features plenty of Victorian-era brick architecture and mill-town history, alongside a mix of cute lunch spots, ice cream shops and boutiques. Nearby, stop at the Erin Hill Acres farm to get up close with sweet baby goats and highland cows, or to pick your own lavender and sunflowers. Golf lovers can also check out the Erin Heights Golf Club for a round of nine or 18 holes.

Goderich

Enjoy Caribbean-esque turquoise waters and white sandy beaches without leaving the province. The town of Goderich, set on the shores of Lake Huron, is a popular summer escape thanks to its many beautiful beaches and long boardwalk along the shore. Downtown is flanked by an octagonal roundabout, affectionately called “The Square” where you can explore plenty of heritage buildings and restaurants serving local fare. During the second week of August, the Celtic Roots Festival comes to town, bringing with it a three-day lineup of live music, food vendors and culture as a tribute to the Celtic communities who made Huron County their home generations ago.

Creemore

Home to the Creemore Springs Brewery, plenty of trails and conservation areas, and a quaint downtown lined with boutiques, cafes and galleries, Creemore offers plenty to do from summer through fall. Start with a tasting tour at the brewery’s beer garden, and pop into the on-site retail shop to bring home your favourites. Every Saturday from now until October, the Creemore Farmer’s Market welcomes the community to the Village Green, with vendors ranging from crafters to produce growers to bakers — you’re sure to find a delicious local treat or two.

Grand Bend

One of just 22 beaches in Canada to be named a Blue Flag beach, Grand Bend is a popular beach town, as well as a destination for avid campers in nearby Pinery Provincial Park. Home to sand dunes, plenty of trails and paths, the park is also perfect for cyclists and hikers looking to make the most of a day outdoors. If you’re headed up on a Sunday, be sure to stop by the Pinery Market, Grand Bend’s oldest antique market, serving the community for more than 55 years. Open every Sunday until Thanksgiving weekend, the market is the perfect place to score some vintage treasures, or grab a bite to eat while browsing the vendors.

Hamilton

A short drive or GO Train ride from Toronto, Hamilton is equal parts nature, urban grit and a hotspot for foodies — ramen lovers should hit up Menya Kyu on James Street North and fans of a great Italian sandwich should visit Artie’s on Locke Street where towering mortadella and turkey and swiss combos on fresh baked focaccia rule the menu. Dubbed the “Waterfall Capital of the World,” Hamilton boasts more than 100 waterfalls, with the cascading Webster’s and Albion Falls being two of the most popular. There are also plenty of hiking trails all along the Niagara Escarpment. The city’s vibrant arts scene shines on James Street North, where indie galleries, vintage clothing shops, incredible restaurants and used bookstores line the block. Every second Friday of the month, don’t miss the city’s Art Crawl event, on now through October — starting at 5 p.m., the street becomes pedestrian-access only and welcomes vendors and buskers to sell their goods up and down the sidewalk.

Mono

Just over an hour from Toronto, Mono is the ultimate day trip destination for nature-lovers. Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is one of the biggest draws to the area, where extensive trail networks show off breathtaking cliff views and old forests. Ten minutes away, you’ll find the infamous Rosebud Motel from the hit series, Schitt’s Creek, where you can still snap a picture in the parking lot. After a morning outdoors, you can unwind with a wine tasting at the scenic Adamo Estate Winery. Is relaxation more your thing? Have a spa day instead at the Hockley Valley Resort, which doubles as an incredible ski destination in the winter, or drive 15 minutes to nearby Alton and check out the luxurious Millcroft Inn & Spa.

Paris

Did you know you can go to Paris, without buying an expensive plane ticket? A small Ontario town known for its cobblestone architecture, walkable historic core, and relaxed riverside vibe, there’re plenty of ways to spend an afternoon here. The Wincey Market, open Thursday through Sunday, features a market hall packed with culinary experiences and local vendors. Grab a coffee and shop your way around, or opt for something a bit more outdoorsy with a paddle or a rafting experience down the Grand River. Twenty minutes away, the County of Brant is offering free movie nights in the park from now until late September — just bring your popcorn and a blanket for a perfect way to cap off the evening.

St. Jacob’s

Big on its Mennonite history, head to St. Jacob’s for the ultimate rural day trip experience. Home to Canada’s largest year-round farmer’s market, the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market has thousands (not hundreds) of vendors to gawk at, where you can score authentic Mennonite goodies, like fresh maple syrup and wooden crafts. The market is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — check the times to plan ahead. St. Jacob’s Village is the lifeblood of the town. First established in 1852, it’s now home to nearly 100 shops, ranging from breweries and bakeries, to boutiques, restaurants and professional services.

Southampton

Tucked along the shores of Lake Huron, Southampton is a summer day trip worth the drive. Those tired of trying to find a sunbathing spot at crowded Lake Ontario beaches can enjoy small town relaxation just steps from the town. If you’ve got a canoe or kayak, the Saugeen River makes for a fun day on the water, or bring your bike to cycle the Saugeen Rail Trail. On High Street, you’ll find plenty of shops to wander into — just don’t forget to grab a butter tart or a slice of pizza from Offshore Bakery. As the day winds down, stop by The Beach Motel, a boutique inn that also has an on-site restaurant, and enjoy a glass of wine and dinner on the terrace before heading back to the city.

Port Stanley

Located on Lake Erie, Port Stanley is a small town with plenty of character. With colourful buildings lining the Main Beach (and the family-friendly Little Beach just a few metres away), this picturesque locale has plenty of charm. Stroll Main Street for plenty of shops, restaurants, cafés and galleries — including Little Beach Antiques and the boutique Frankly Scarlett, housed in a sweet blue cottage. Don’t forget to grab a scoop at Brodericks, a premium ice creamery that has been around since 1984. And catch a local production at Port Stanley Festival Theatre; its summer season runs until Sept. 13.

