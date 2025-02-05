Toronto’s top restaurateurs are bringing a game-changing steak house to Yorkville

Big news for Toronto’s steak lovers: Salt Grass & Rare, a sleek, modern steak house, is set to open in Yorkville in mid-2025. If you’ve dined at The Butcher Chef, Oliver’s Steakhouse or the now closed Michael’s On Simcoe, then you’ve already had a taste of what restaurateurs Michael Dabic and Derek Von Raesfeld can cook up.

Salt Grass & Rare will occupy the ground floor of 50 Scollard, an ultra-luxurious residence designed by world-renowned architect Norman Foster of Foster + Partners. The restaurant promises to match the building’s grandeur with a stunning design, combining an elegant dining room, a sophisticated bar and lounge and a grand terrace surrounded by lush greenery and serene water features.

“Salt Grass & Rare represents a distinctive approach to fine dining in Yorkville,” Dabic said of the new venture, emphasizing the attention to detail that will define both the menu and the atmosphere.

While specifics of the menu remain under wraps, chef Von Raesfeld will helm the kitchen, bringing his culinary expertise to what’s bound to be a meticulously curated experience. Known for crafting elevated menus that balance tradition and innovation, Von Raesfeld’s involvement hints at a dining experience that will be as indulgent as the setting.

Salt Grass & Rare’s home at 50 Scollard is a fitting match. The Norman Foster-designed building is already garnering buzz as one of the most anticipated additions to Yorkville’s skyline, with a design that’s being described as blending “timeless elegance with contemporary sophistication.”

With a restaurant that promises to mirror this ethos, Dabic and Von Raesfeld are set to deliver more than just steak — they’re crafting an immersive dining experience. The lush terrace, complete with water features, will offer a retreat from the hustle and bustle of Yorkville while the refined bar and lounge provide a backdrop for pre-dinner cocktails or a late-night date.

Renderings and menu teasers are expected to drop in the spring of 2025, giving Toronto foodies a glimpse of what’s to come.

Salt Grass & Rare is set to open in tandem with the completion of 50 Scollard, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Yorkville’s dining scene.