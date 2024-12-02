Toronto’s top food blogger tells you which trendy restaurants are actually worth it

Toronto’s dining scene is a whirlwind — so many new spots, so little time and way too many opinions. Enter Rick Silver (@dicksworld), the city’s favourite food blogger and resident truth-teller. Known for his sharp tongue and zero patience for mediocrity, Rick dishes out the real deal, unfiltered. If he says “run, don’t walk,” you better lace up.

Here’s Rick’s unfiltered take on nine Toronto spots — from the must-tries to the ones that might not live up to the hype.

Linny’s

Located on the Ossington Strip, Linny’s is a deli-inspired steakhouse with a menu rooted in tradition.The steaks are great, the pastrami is outstanding and the chocolate bubka is out of this world! Sure you’ll leave full, but your wallet will be a bit lighter so it will all balance out.

The Location: 176 Ossington Ave.

The Vibe: A cool ‘50s feel

The Price: Pricey

The Order: Steak, pastrami, challah, Shake n’ Bake chicken, plus various apps and sides

The Rating: 8.8/10

Takeaway: A must-try!

Matty’s Patty’s

Toronto is lucky enough to have a couple of Matty Matheson’s restaurants and while securing a reservation or swallowing the price at Prime Seafood Palace might be a challenge, anyone craving a delicious smash burger can always head to Matty’s Pattys.

The Location: 922 Queen St W

The Vibe: Takeout burger joint

The Price: $11 + fries

The Order: Single Patty Cheeseburger

The Rating: 8.8/10

Takeaway: Tasty burger. Spectacular bun

Jatujak

This Thai spot, with four locations, was one of the few restaurants that got us through the pandemic — and we’ve been ordering from them ever since. No one in our family ever says no when it’s suggested. Everything is always fresh and tasty. The Pad Kee Mao is packed with veggies, has great noodles and just the right amount of heat. We’re consistent with our orders, and they’re consistently delivering top-quality dishes.

The Locations: Scarborough, North York, Richmond Hill

The Vibe: Foodie- friendly

The Price: Not the cheapest Thai, but worth every penny

The Order: Pad Kee Mao (though everything is good)

The Rating: 9.2/10

Takeaway: Worth a try

Nome Izakaya

Even if you’re not typically into Japanese food, this place might just change your mind. Everyone in our group loved the meal. With locations on Yonge Street in North York and downtown at Fort York, they offer a wide variety of fun dishes, from tacos and sliders to short ribs and sushi rolls.

The Locations: York Mills, Don Mills and Fort York

The Vibe: Cool Japanese

The Price: Most dishes are under $20

The Order: Loved everything

The Rating: 9/10

Takeaway: Fun Japanese food

Public Gardens

This newly opened American-Italian spot is THE place to be on King West, with Manhattan vibes and an epic patio. The salads, apps and fresh-made pastas are all great, but we thought the pizza was the real star.

The Locations: 577 King St W.

The Vibe: Fun and loud

The Price: Dishes range from $20-$30

The Order: The pizza and the Nduja rigatoni

The Rating: 8.4/10

Takeaway: Make a reservation

Ramona’s Kitchen

Ramona’s brunch has been wowing foodies for years from their Thornhill location, and now with a new spot in Leaside Village, they’ve officially claimed the Bayview brunch scene. The menu is packed with classics and new favourites and the back patio in Leaside is first-class. The signature tricolour potatoes are a personal favourite

The Locations: 7355 Bayview Ave., 1608 Bayview Ave.

The Vibe: Fun and friendly

The Price: About $20 per plate

The Order: Mushroom eggs Florentine

The Rating: 9.2/10

Takeaway: Always busy at breakfast and lunch

Danny’s Pizza Tavern

A funky NYC vibe with eclectic décor, Seinfeld playing on the TV, and the room is on fire. There’s a large street patio in season, plus a new spot opening right next door. And yes, there really is a Danny

The Location: 611 College St.

The Vibe: NYC pizza tavern

The Price: Pizza’s are $20-30, burgers + fries $23

The Order: Pepperoni pizza and the steak special

The Rating: 9.5/10

Takeaway: Don’t miss the cheese sticks

Jersey Mike’s Subs

This popular U.S. chain is making its way across Canada, including right to my local plaza, with its epic sub sandwiches. They put on a show, slicing the meats fresh and piling the veggies high, finishing it off with oil, vinegar and oregano. You can even grab a freshly made Philly cheesesteak. Just be prepared to wait for them to hit your neighbourhood — and definitely expect a line

The Locations: Markham, North York and soon Union Station

The Vibe: A spectacle of a sub shop

The Price: A bit pricey for a sub

The Order: The Club Sub

The Rating: 9.5/10

Takeaway: Eat in or takeaway

Jimmy John’s

With over 2,700 locations across 43 U.S. states, this chain has finally ventured into the great white north with its first location in Etobicoke. The sub we had was solid, and the sweet chili chicken was great, but we weren’t as impressed with the other three subs we tried. To be fair, it was only day one of opening, so maybe the meatball sub that left us cold has been sorted out since.

The Locations: 197 N Queen St.

The Vibe: Bright, fresh & modern

The Price: Premium Pprices

The Order: 4 Different Subs, including the meatball

The Rating: 6.6/10

Takeaway: Jersey Mike’s is better