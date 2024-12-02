Toronto’s top food blogger tells you which trendy restaurants are actually worth it

Toronto’s dining scene is a whirlwind — so many new spots, so little time and way too many opinions. Enter Rick Silver (@dicksworld), the city’s favourite food blogger and resident truth-teller. Known for his sharp tongue and zero patience for mediocrity, Rick dishes out the real deal, unfiltered. If he says “run, don’t walk,” you better lace up.
Here’s Rick’s unfiltered take on nine Toronto spots — from the must-tries to the ones that might not live up to the hype.
Linny’s
Located on the Ossington Strip, Linny’s is a deli-inspired steakhouse with a menu rooted in tradition.The steaks are great, the pastrami is outstanding and the chocolate bubka is out of this world! Sure you’ll leave full, but your wallet will be a bit lighter so it will all balance out.
The Location: 176 Ossington Ave.
The Vibe: A cool ‘50s feel
The Price: Pricey
The Order: Steak, pastrami, challah, Shake n’ Bake chicken, plus various apps and sides
The Rating: 8.8/10
Takeaway: A must-try!
Matty’s Patty’s
Toronto is lucky enough to have a couple of Matty Matheson’s restaurants and while securing a reservation or swallowing the price at Prime Seafood Palace might be a challenge, anyone craving a delicious smash burger can always head to Matty’s Pattys.
The Location: 922 Queen St W
The Vibe: Takeout burger joint
The Price: $11 + fries
The Order: Single Patty Cheeseburger
The Rating: 8.8/10
Takeaway: Tasty burger. Spectacular bun
Jatujak
This Thai spot, with four locations, was one of the few restaurants that got us through the pandemic — and we’ve been ordering from them ever since. No one in our family ever says no when it’s suggested. Everything is always fresh and tasty. The Pad Kee Mao is packed with veggies, has great noodles and just the right amount of heat. We’re consistent with our orders, and they’re consistently delivering top-quality dishes.
The Locations: Scarborough, North York, Richmond Hill
The Vibe: Foodie- friendly
The Price: Not the cheapest Thai, but worth every penny
The Order: Pad Kee Mao (though everything is good)
The Rating: 9.2/10
Takeaway: Worth a try
Nome Izakaya
Even if you’re not typically into Japanese food, this place might just change your mind. Everyone in our group loved the meal. With locations on Yonge Street in North York and downtown at Fort York, they offer a wide variety of fun dishes, from tacos and sliders to short ribs and sushi rolls.
The Locations: York Mills, Don Mills and Fort York
The Vibe: Cool Japanese
The Price: Most dishes are under $20
The Order: Loved everything
The Rating: 9/10
Takeaway: Fun Japanese food
Public Gardens
This newly opened American-Italian spot is THE place to be on King West, with Manhattan vibes and an epic patio. The salads, apps and fresh-made pastas are all great, but we thought the pizza was the real star.
The Locations: 577 King St W.
The Vibe: Fun and loud
The Price: Dishes range from $20-$30
The Order: The pizza and the Nduja rigatoni
The Rating: 8.4/10
Takeaway: Make a reservation
Ramona’s Kitchen
Ramona’s brunch has been wowing foodies for years from their Thornhill location, and now with a new spot in Leaside Village, they’ve officially claimed the Bayview brunch scene. The menu is packed with classics and new favourites and the back patio in Leaside is first-class. The signature tricolour potatoes are a personal favourite
The Locations: 7355 Bayview Ave., 1608 Bayview Ave.
The Vibe: Fun and friendly
The Price: About $20 per plate
The Order: Mushroom eggs Florentine
The Rating: 9.2/10
Takeaway: Always busy at breakfast and lunch
Danny’s Pizza Tavern
A funky NYC vibe with eclectic décor, Seinfeld playing on the TV, and the room is on fire. There’s a large street patio in season, plus a new spot opening right next door. And yes, there really is a Danny
The Location: 611 College St.
The Vibe: NYC pizza tavern
The Price: Pizza’s are $20-30, burgers + fries $23
The Order: Pepperoni pizza and the steak special
The Rating: 9.5/10
Takeaway: Don’t miss the cheese sticks
Jersey Mike’s Subs
This popular U.S. chain is making its way across Canada, including right to my local plaza, with its epic sub sandwiches. They put on a show, slicing the meats fresh and piling the veggies high, finishing it off with oil, vinegar and oregano. You can even grab a freshly made Philly cheesesteak. Just be prepared to wait for them to hit your neighbourhood — and definitely expect a line
The Locations: Markham, North York and soon Union Station
The Vibe: A spectacle of a sub shop
The Price: A bit pricey for a sub
The Order: The Club Sub
The Rating: 9.5/10
Takeaway: Eat in or takeaway
Jimmy John’s
With over 2,700 locations across 43 U.S. states, this chain has finally ventured into the great white north with its first location in Etobicoke. The sub we had was solid, and the sweet chili chicken was great, but we weren’t as impressed with the other three subs we tried. To be fair, it was only day one of opening, so maybe the meatball sub that left us cold has been sorted out since.
The Locations: 197 N Queen St.
The Vibe: Bright, fresh & modern
The Price: Premium Pprices
The Order: 4 Different Subs, including the meatball
The Rating: 6.6/10
Takeaway: Jersey Mike’s is better