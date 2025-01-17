Toronto’s Top Dentists Share Their Secrets to Exceptional Patient Care

With a passion for innovation and patient care, four outstanding dentists are shaping the way we think about dental care in Toronto. Dr. Noah Belman of Belman Dental, Dr. Tom Nguyen of Bloor Dufferin Dental Centre, and Dr. Tracey Hendler and Dr. Bruno Vendittelli of Forest Hill Orthodontics share their insights on what makes their practices unique, their motivations for pursuing dentistry, and their dedication to creating comfortable and personalized experiences for their patients. Whether it’s a friendly office dog or state-of-the-art technology, these professionals are redefining what it means to visit the dentist.

Dr. Noah Belman

BELMAN DENTAL

Dr. Noah Belman received a B.Sc. in Physiology from the University of Western Ontario and graduated from the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto. Committed to lifelong learning, he has pursued extensive studies at renowned institutes dedicated to excellence, including The Pankey Institute, Spear Education (The Seattle Institute), and the Misch Institute.

What should patients know about your practice?

We have a friendly, casual atmosphere that generally doesn’t feel (or look) like a dental office. We, of course, strive for excellence but what sets our practice apart is that we try to make every appointment an experience for our patients. We understand that dentistry in general is not everyone’s favourite activity, we strive to change that, at least a little bit any- way. One of the biggest draws of our practice is Scout, our office dog. He is always happy to greet patients and help to reduce their anxiety.

What made you decide to become a dentist?

I became a dentist because my father was a dentist and I idolized him. Other than that, I didn’t give it much thought. As it turns out, I made an excellent choice; I love my work. I worked with and was mentored by my father for 18 years; he instilled in me many ideals. My favourite thing I learned from him is the value of continual growth, both professional and personal. That growth makes me a better dentist and a better person. I have many passions in my life: my kids, my photography, live music and dentistry.

What brings you the most satisfaction in your work?

I find dentistry extremely satisfying. I am a huge perfectionist; having the opportunity to create and perfect, feeds right into that. The technical part of dentistry is usually not a challenge. What is a challenge is making sure every patient visit is a comfortable one. No one really wants to go to the dentist. We get it, we’re all patients from time to time. We understand that we are not just treating teeth but an entire person. We’re all extremely empathetic and work hard to reduce dental anxiety through a variety of techniques. Patient comfort is one of our primary focuses.

Dr. Tom Nguyen

BLOOR DUFFERIN DENTAL CENTRE

Graduated from UofT and The Michener Institute with Bsc in Radiation Sciences and Diploma in Radiation Therapy in 2002. He went on to study dentistry at Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, graduated with Magna Cum Laude distinction and an Omicron Kappa Upsilon honoree. He has been practicing at Bloor Dufferin Dental Centre since 2008.

What is unique about your practice?

The practice was started out by the late Dr. Wadhera some 40 years ago, where he helped many in the immediate neighbourhoods (Dufferin Grove, Bloorcourt, Bloordale, Dovercourt) from all walks of life. He was featured in a Toronto Star article at the time, very inspiring. I took over the office in 2008 and wanted to continue his legacy; helping patients to improve their oral health, function, esthetics and confidence. The practice is equipped with technologies such as digital imaging, 3D scanning and laser for precise, efficient and comfortable procedures for our patients. We offer a full range of treatments, from general dentistry to procedures like implants, cosmetics and orthodontics. This is an individual family dental practice, uninhibited by corporate rules. This allows for understanding each patient’s unique needs, goals, and concerns to provide tailored treatments. The practice is located at Bloor and Dufferin Street, steps from Dufferin subway station.

Dr. Tracey Hendler + Dr. Bruno Vendittelli

FOREST HILL ORTHODONTICS

Forest Hill Orthodontics has been creating beautiful smiles in midtown Toronto for over 60 years! Drs. Bruno Vendittelli and Tracey Hendler are certified orthodontic specialists, providing a full range of orthodontic treatment (braces, Invisalign, inside hidden braces) to adults and children. They pride themselves on exceptional patient care in a friendly and welcoming environment.

What brings you the most satisfaction in your work?

As orthodontists who have practiced for over 40 years combined, we truly love what we do. Not only do we have the privilege of creating beautiful smiles for our patients, but what is truly special are the relationships that we build with our patients and their families. Orthodontic patients are in a unique position to have their entire smile and face transformed during treatment, and being a part of that transformation is something that we never tire of. It gives us a lot of joy to watch our patients’ confidence grow throughout treatment, and we love seeing how happy they are when they finish their orthodontic journey with the smile they have always wanted. We are so lucky to be a part of the midtown Toronto community with an amazing team creating beautiful, healthy smiles!