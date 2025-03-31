Toronto’s reigning pub king is shaking things up with a chic new European bistro

Toronto’s restaurant scene is about to welcome a new addition from one of the city’s most experienced res-

taurateurs. Atef Girgis, the owner behind beloved spots like Village Idiot is opening Ends Meet later this month. This new venture marks a shift from Girgis’s signature pub concept to a hybrid bistro and

pub experience.

Ends Meet will feature two distinct spaces: an upstairs bistro offering an elevated European menu and a downstairs pub with hearty, classic fare and a great selection of craft beers with a concentration on those

from Belgium. It’s a unique approach that combines Girgis’s love for both refined dining and the laid-back, community-driven vibe of a traditional pub.

Girgis has been in the restaurant business for decades, and his passion for creating unique dining experiences continues to drive him. In 2024, Girgis was inducted into the Knighthood of the Brewers’ Paddle, a prestigious honour recognizing global champions of Belgian beer.

“It’s like an addiction. Some people are addicted to alcohol, and me, I’m addicted to restaurants,” he

says.

The name Ends Meet was inspired by Girgis’s desire to provide an affordable option for dining.

“I think it’s a time for living in the moment,” he explains. “And I hope to be able to provide people

with an affordable menu, reasonable prices, and, hopefully, they can make ends meet and keep going

out.”

Girgis opened Village Idiot in 1987 on the corner of Dundas Street West and McCaul Street, and it quickly became a local favourite. Over the years, he has added the Prenup Pub, Town Crier and Sin and Redemption pubs to his portfolio, each spot offering something special.

While the menu is still a work in progress, Girgis promises a mostly Italian menu upstairs, with classic pub grub downstairs — think wings, sandwiches, burgers and crowd-pleasing apps like nachos, calamari and flatbread pizza. And for beer lovers, expect premium brews like Palm, Rodenbach and La Trappe, crafted by monks at a famed Dutch brewery.

Girgis remains passionate about creating spaces where people feel welcome and valued

“The most rewarding part is seeing people have a good time and appreciate the experience,” he says.

Ends Meet will be located at 228 Merton St.