Toronto’s own music icon Drake is working on a new solo album

Just days after it was announced that Drake has surpassed The Beatles as the most dominant artist in pop chart history, fans have another reason to celebrate — the Toronto-based rapper confirmed that he’s working on his next solo album!

Drake made the announcement during a Kick livestream on Sunday night with streamer Adin Ross.

“Shout-out to everybody that’s streaming the [Some Sexy Songs 4 U] album,” Drake nonchalantly said during the livestream. “Thank you, thank you so much… Every time, every journey. Working on a new album right now… it’s a slap,” he said, before confirming that it’ll be a solo release.

Drake thanks everyone for streaming $$$4U. Says he’s working on a new album and also shouts out everyone going to Wireless Fest. pic.twitter.com/BqgaSOqzle — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) April 14, 2025

“Drake is a good dude. I assure you, he gives out tons of dough, very low key! He is the GOAT and dude has at least three more decades of relevance left” one X user said after hearing the news.

“I’m just hoping he keeps it real and doesn’t get too caught up in trying to chase the latest trends. A good melody and some honest lyrics, that’s what I’m looking for. Hope Wireless Fest is a blast for them folks across the pond” another responded.

The solo album will be Drake’s second major project of the year, following February’s release of the collaborative studio album “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” with fellow Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor and last month’s release of the music video for the track “NOKIA”.

“NOKIA” climbed its way up from the third spot to the second spot on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, drawing 23.4 million streams, up 9%, from April 4 to 10 (this after being in and out of the top 10 since its debut). If the track does reach no. 1, it’ll replace Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” (a song that honours the late R&B legend Luther Vandross), which has been no. 1 for the eighth week in a row. It’d be a sweet win for Drake, whose beef with Lamar escalated in the past year, as both rappers released back-and-forth diss tracks against each other.

As we recently discussed, Drake’s IMAX music video production for “NOKIA” had a little help from a father–daughter duo in Toronto — Dexter and Celena Seusahai are the designers behind 40 elaborate carnival costumes featured throughout the video! You can read more about that here.