Toronto’s new seafood spot will have you hooked: Here’s why it’s so special

Rob Despins and Geneviève Lemaire, the dynamic couple behind Fair Catch Fishmongers, have opened a second location in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood, a move that reflects their growing passion for both sustainable seafood and small business. After establishing their first location in Lawrence Park in 2020, they’ve expanded into the former De La Mer Fresh Fish Market space, a much-loved spot that closed in 2023, due to the owner’s battle with pancreatic cancer.

Both Despins and Lemaire have deep-rooted connections to seafood that stem from their childhoods. Despins grew up fishing in Ontario, and Lemaire’s Quebec upbringing made seafood a staple of her family’s diet. Yet, their decision to start Fair Catch

was about more than just their shared love of seafood. It was also driven by a desire to run a small business that would serve the community.

With a similar demographic to Lawrence Park, the business owners knew their sustainable seafood offering would resonate with the local community.

“We had so many De La Mer customers asking us to open in Leaside,” Despins shares. “When the space became available, we jumped at the chance.”

Despite some overlapping preferences, each location has its own unique customer base.

“At Leaside, we see a lot of requests for U.K. favourites, like smoked haddock,” says Lemaire “At Yonge Street, we cater to more diverse tastes, especially around Jewish holidays. It’s a subtle difference, but we love adjusting to what our customers want.”

“Sustainability” is not just a buzzword for Fair Catch — it’s an integral part of their business model. From sourcing high-quality, sustainably farmed and caught fish to educating customers on the importance of mindful consumption, the couple is leading by example.

“We’ve learned a lot about where our fish comes from, and we want to make sure our customers are informed too,” says Rob. “We’re in it for the long haul, and that means we have to be responsible stewards of the ocean.”

As Fair Catch Fishmongers continue to grow, Despins and Lemaire are committed to their mission of providing high-quality seafood in a sustainable, community-focused setting. Whether you’re a longtime customer from their Lawrence Park location or a newcomer in Leaside, their goal is simple: to offer the best seafood while supporting localbusinesses and the planet.

Fair Catch Fishmongers is located at 1543 Bayview Ave.