This one-night pop-up is bringing Toronto’s most iconic restaurant back to life

Toronto’s culinary scene is about to get a taste of nostalgia with a Ginsberg and Wong pop-up. This marks the first collaboration between Toronto chefs Anthony Rose of Fat Pasha and Trevor Lui of Highbell Hospitality, who will resurrect the spirit of the original Ginsberg and Wong — a legendary Chinese-Jewish fusion restaurant (if you haven’t guessed by the name already) — for one night only on May 27.

The original Ginsberg and Wong, situated in the Village by the Grange, was a mainstay in the city for years before it closed its doors in the 90’s with iconic combinations of dishes such as pastrami egg rolls, fried rice and gourmet footlong hot dogs. This pop-up promises a reimagined menu playing off the classic dishes.

“We’re doing this kind of matzah ball–wonton soup to start — Chinese aromatics, little dumpling-sized matzah balls,” says Rose, clearly excited about the new menu. “And my favourite: corned beef egg rolls.”

“We’re also doing a pineapple fried rice, served right in the core of the pineapple,” adds Lui. “Traditionally, we make it with cooked ham, but for this version, we’re using pastrami.”

Rose and Lui know more than anyone the legacy they’re bringing back and how important it is to do it justice —not just by honing in on the nostalgia of Ginsberg and Wong, but by elevating it too. Rose remembers the original fondly, even spending many of his birthdays there.

“Between the ages of eight and around 13 or 14 — other than my bar mitzvah — I was there as much as possible,” he says, recalling his go-to order. “It would be the pastrami egg roll, and then I’d look through the menu to find the biggest burger with the most junk on it,” he jokes.

When asked about the inspiration behind bringing back Ginsberg and Wong it’s not just nostalgia driving the bus. It’s also rooted in a deep love and respect for each other and their cultural cuisines.

For Lui, the collaboration is both personal and long overdue.

“I’m a huge fan of Anthony’s — we’ve worked in the same circles but never actually together, so I was like, ‘chef crush, let’s do it, man,’” Lui says. He also reflects on the cultural intersections that shaped the original Ginsberg and Wong, and the role Toronto played in that history. With Chinatown and Kensington Market as neighbouring communities, he remembers the closeness between them — and the personal impact it had on him growing up.

“My parents would go grocery shopping in Chinatown, with stops at the delis along the way,” he recalls. “I remember my mom grabbing me a kosher pickle on a stick from one of them—just to keep me quiet while we shopped.”

If all goes well, this could open the door to more collaborations in the future. Whether or not that means more Ginsberg and Wong, it hardly matters — these two chefs have a way of making everything they touch feel fresh, exciting, and entirely their own.

“I think Anthony and I are just passionate about it — the value of having people around a table and just enjoying a good meal. And if you can sort of bring back some memories while you’re doing it and get some fun out of it — why not, right?”

The Ginsberg and Wong pop-up takes place on May 27th at Fat Pasha. You can get tickets here.