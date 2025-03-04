Toronto’s most popular sandwich shop is opening not one, but two new locations

Grandma Loves You, the much-loved sandwich shop from husband-and-wife team Sarah and Artin Davoodi, just made an announcement that will make sandwich lovers in the west end of the city jump for joy: they are opening two new locations there.

One will be located in the Junction, and the other a little further west in Etobicoke. Both will be offering the same deliciousness that the entire city has come to love since they opened their original location in 2019.

“This special month marks our 6-year anniversary at Grandma Love You!” they post reads. “Stay tuned for our grand openings in just a few days!”

These two new locations will mark the fifth and sixth for the iconic sandwich brand. Neither will have dine-in seating; instead, both will operate out of shared kitchen spaces. The first will be located at 545 Keele St. at the Junction Food Stop, which currently houses restaurants like Farmer’s Flock, TrueNorth Burger and Patty Cake and Ice Cream. They will offer catering and delivery services. The second location will be inside Etobicoke Eats at 20 Lockport Ave. in Etobicoke, another ghost kitchen with over 20 other restaurants.

After moving from Germany to Toronto in 2018, it didn’t take long for the Davoodis to open the first location of Grandma Loves You. What started as a small takeout counter quickly gained attention for its hot and cold sandwiches, along with a unique twist on hot dogs. Their creative offerings included international-inspired dogs, like the French, which pairs a classic grilled hot dog with brie cheese and jam, all served in a buttery croissant.

Their four current locations include 40 St. Clair Ave W, 111 Richmond St. W, 846 Sheppard Ave. W, and 42 Wellington St. E.

