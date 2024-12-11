Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Zoë Keary-Matzner

The Challenger — Zoë Keary-Matzner

Zoë Keary-Matzner is one of seven youth who has been attempting to take Premier Ford and his Conservative government to court for their emissions targets since 2019. This year, there was good news — the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a new hearing for a youth-led constitutional challenge, after the Ontario Superior Court attempted to dismiss the case. It’s a victory for Ontario and for youth everywhere.

By Sophia Mathur, Fellow court challenger

I first heard about Zoë in December 2018 when she joined Fridays For Future Toronto. I had already been involved in Fridays For Future, and there was a national strike happening in Canada around that time. Greta even tweeted her appreciation for us, which was such an exciting moment. In March 2019, during March Break, there was a big Fridays For Future strike in Toronto. I spent the day with Zoë getting ready to march to Queen’s Park. We were just kids — she was 12, and I was 11 — but there was so much media around, and they interviewed us both. We danced, made signs, and had so much fun together. Later, in the summer of 2019, we spent a whole weekend together preparing for the launch of our lawsuit. That time was really special — it felt like we were doing something big, and it brought us even closer. The day our case was formally launched, we were interviewed together, and Zoë was so calm and collected. She spoke so well — it really inspired me. It felt amazing to share that experience with another young person who truly understood what we were fighting for. Zoë has been a powerful climate advocate since before she was even a teen, and what inspires me most is her long-term commitment. Despite the challenges, she’s stayed in the fight and has only grown more effective over time. Going through this process of challenging the provincial government in court with Zoë, I’ve seen that she is so calm under pressure and always brings her best to everything she does. Even during serious moments, we’ve found ways to laugh and connect as friends, which has made the whole experience less overwhelming. Together, we’ve built a team that feels more like a family. We’re in an existential crisis that threatens the future of civilization, with countless lives at stake. Despite the haters, deniers and blatant lies from the fossil fuel industry, Zoë has shown incredible courage and skill in this fight. It takes real bravery to stand up and demand change, especially at such a young age. Zoë’s effectiveness and dedication make a real difference, and she is more than deserving of this recognition for all she’s done to protect our future.