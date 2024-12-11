Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Tina Singh

The innovator | Tina Singh

As an occupational therapist, Tina Singh knew her kids needed to wear a helmet — and when she couldn’t find ones that would fit them, and other Sikh children who keep their hair, she made her own. Her creation, Bold Helmets, is an innovative solution for children from diverse backgrounds, received some attention this year when her pitch on CBC’s Dragons’ Den brought Dragon Manjit Minhas to tears as she recounted the story of her grandfather, who died due to a head injury and couldn’t wear a helmet because of his turban. With a joint investment from Minhas and fellow Dragon Simu Liu, Singh will continue to make the world a safer place for all children through Bold Helmets.

By Manjit Minhas — Dragon on Dragons’ Den

When Tina Singh appeared on Dragons’ Den, her energy was immediately captivating. As a mother and entrepreneur, she saw a gap in the market that no one else was addressing: helmets designed specifically for children from diverse backgrounds who wear turbans and patkas. With nearly a million Sikhs in Canada and some 28 million worldwide, Bold Helmets wasn’t just another product — it was a solution that many parents had been waiting for. Tina’s journey and commitment struck a deep chord with me, as my grandfather passed away due to a head injury caused by a motorcycle accident while wearing a turban and not having a helmet option. Investing in Bold Helmets wasn’t just about the financial potential; it was about supporting a vision that could change lives. Creating a product that combines safety with inclusivity isn’t easy, especially in an industry that often overlooks cultural needs. But Tina had done it with resilience and dedication, reflecting the values I admire most in entrepreneurs. Her desire to make an impact was evident — not just as a business but as a movement towards more inclusive products for children, and hopefully eventually for adults. Simu Liu, my co-star on Dragons’ Den, and I invested in Bold Helmets because we both believe in backing entrepreneurs who are driven by a mission, and Tina’s commitment to making every child feel seen, protected and valued aligned with own beliefs. Her company represents more than just a product on a shelf — it stands for representation, safety and respect for all communities. Tina’s tenacity to build a business that addresses a real need in society truly inspired me, and I’m proud to stand beside her on this journey.

