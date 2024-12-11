Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Taylor Lindsay-Noel

The accessibility influencer | Taylor Lindsay-Noel

Under the username @accessbytay, Taylor Lindsay-Noel is shining a light on something Toronto doesn’t talk about enough — accessibility. As someone who uses a wheelchair, she visits restaurants, bars and events throughout the city, reviewing each place for where they succeed and fail to account for accessibility. Her reviews have gone viral on Instagram and TikTok, and have prompted a wider conversation about who the city’s design is leaving behind. Lindsay-Noel was named to TikTok’s #BlackTikTok Visionary Voices list in 2024, one of only 15 creators on the list.

By Erika Casupanan, Survivor winner and friend SURVIVOR WINNER, FRIEND

Taylor and I first met when I interviewed her for my podcast, Happy to See Me. I’d long admired her TikTok account, Access by Tay, which offers an insightful look at accessibility, particularly in the Toronto restaurant scene. Our conversation flowed effortlessly. We laughed about gimmicky dining experiences and teared up as Taylor talked about the accident that paralyzed her as a teenager. By the end, we looked at each other and said, “Are we friends now?”— a question that marked the beginning of a genuine friendship. Seeing her accessibility advocacy grow both online and offline has been nothing short of inspiring. Taylor’s work blends vulnerability and education, influencing businesses to rethink their practices and creating a more inclusive world. Her entrepreneurial achievements through her tea company Cup of Té — featured in Grammy and Oscars gift bags and twice on Oprah’s Favorite Things — are groundbreaking. Taylor turns everything she does into an opportunity for connection. One of my favorite memories is a girls’ night she hosted at her condo, complete with a private chef. For many with disabilities, winter can be isolating due to reduced visibility and snow, but Taylor showed us how to create joy and novelty at home. Whether personally or professionally, Taylor always welcomes people in to see a new perspective and not feel alone. Taylor’s success inspires people to see the possibilities beyond their circumstances. Everyone benefits from a more accessible world, and we’re so lucky that Taylor is out there leading the way.

