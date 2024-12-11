Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Sook-Yin Lee

The director | Sook-Yin Lee

Beloved by Toronto since her turn as a VJ on Much Music, Sook-Yin Lee has since made a career of starring in and directing singular films that reflect her always-thoughtful, often unexpected approach to life. She’s also a solo recording artist and film composer. This year, Lee gave back to the city that already loves her so much with her film adaptation of Paying For It — a graphic novel memoir by Chester Brown based on the true story of what happened to Lee and Brown in their former relationship. The novel was already an ode to Toronto, and her film was even more so; with a cast that featured quite a few non-actors who are real-life artists, activists and comedians living in the city and a setting that highlights the best of ’90s Toronto. To no surprise, the movie captured TIFF audiences — and us, too.

By Rick Campanelli, Much Music VJ, TV host

I met Sook-Yin Lee in the summer of 1994 after I had won the Much Music Temp Contest, and she welcomed me with open arms into the Much Music family. She made me feel right at home in this world that seemed unreachable to me as an avid Much Music viewer. Music was the focus — it’s what we were all there for — and SYL brought such a unique approach to telling the music stories and interviewing/interacting with not only the artists, but the fans of the artists and Much Music viewers. I had some unforgettable moments with SYL throughout the years — the VJ search back in the summer of 1995, which SYL hosted; our wild time together at Woodstock 99 as co-hosts; sharing the spotlight with her during the many MMVAs; and SYL’s last day when we mooned the nation together. I always loved watching/observing SYL in the Much Music environment — she was doing things and speaking to the nation in her own special and unique way. I loved the time she interviewed Thom Yorke, lead singer of Radiohead, literally facing back to back. There was no eye contact made during the whole interview; the words spoken were powerful enough. It was so brilliant. I had never seen that done ever, but it worked so perfectly and it was all SYL’s vision. Being different and doing things differently — I really admired that! Seeing SYL succeed over the years with her movies and music has been a real treat for me.… I am so proud of all her accomplishments not just because they are all so well deserved (she’s a super talent), but because she has stuck with her passion since day one and always had integrity to do things her way. She was born to be a performer and, may I add, a performer with the biggest heart out there. SYL has always made me smile and made me think at the same time. I believe she is the perfect role model for young women going down the same path. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box and bring a unique flavour and approach to whatever it is you do in life — SYL showed me that as a viewer of Much Music back in the day, and she continued to show me that as a co-worker for many years while at Much Music. And she isn’t slowing down in her one-of-a-kind approach to projects and to life! I am blessed to know this sweet, inspiring soul.

