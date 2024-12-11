Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Dr. Gelareh Zadeh

The doctor | Gelareh Zadeh

Spearheading groundbreaking research on brain tumours and cancer, Dr. Gelareh Zadeh made headlines this year when her lab received $800,000 in funding from the NHL for research into brain tumours. She was also behind a recent study that discovered a tool to predict the risk of lung cancer spreading to the brain. Formerly a senior scientist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, head of neurosurgery at Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network and co-director of the Krembil Brain Institute, she will be greatly missed after her recent move — Mayo Clinic named her the Department of Neurosurgery chair in Rochester.

By Dr. James Rutka — Neurosurgeon, SickKids

I have known Dr. Zadeh for over 20 years. I clearly remember the great work she accomplished in our Brain Tumour Research Centre when she was a PhD student with Dr. Ab Guha. Since then, she has been most successful as an academic neurosurgeon at the University of Toronto, performing the most technically challenging neurosurgical operations, writing papers published in the highest-impact scientific journals and receiving recognition worldwide across numerous neurosurgical organizations. She is an inspiration for all but especially for career-aspiring women, as she has achieved the highest level of accomplishments in neurosurgery while being a devoted and incredibly caring mother of her two daughters. She is fully deserving of this recognition as she has reached the top of her field in neurosurgery and is soon to head up the prestigious Mayo Clinic Department of Neurosurgery in Rochester, Minnesota.

