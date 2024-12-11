Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Chelsee-Marie Pettit

The designer | Chelsee-Marie Pettit

What began as a streetwear brand sporting short Ojibwe phrases with QR codes translating their meanings has evolved into Aaniin, a full-fledged Indigenous department store — and Chelsee-Marie Pettit is responsible for all of that growth. With a vision to turn Aaniin into a “permanent business in the Canadian economy,” Pettit has gone from pop-up to pop-up before landing her biggest one yet this year: a pop-up space in the Eaton Centre, bringing Canada’s first 100 per cent Indigenous-owned department store to one of Canada’s biggest malls.

By Jessica McKenzie — Miss Indigenous Canada and founder of Future Kokum, stocked at Aaniin

Chelsee Pettit has been both a trusted business partner and a dear friend. Our partnership began when I became a vendor in her first store in Toronto, and since then, we have collaborated on several meaningful projects. One particularly special initiative was the creation of a beaded red toque dedicated to honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples. Together, we donated a portion of the proceeds to NWRCT [Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto], turning our shared vision into action. Chelsee’s journey as a business owner is a testament to her resilience and dedication. She has faced the challenges of entrepreneurship with strength, especially as an Indigenous woman navigating the complexities of the business world. Her ability to balance the pressures of leadership with her commitment to uplifting her community is so inspiring. I am immensely proud of Chelsee’s accomplishments and the legacy she is building through Aaniin. Her work is creating opportunities for Indigenous artisans and fostering spaces where culture is celebrated and amplified. As her friend, I have had the privilege of witnessing her unwavering dedication first-hand, and I am excited to see her dreams continue to unfold. Chelsee’s vision and passion remind us all of the transformative power of community and creativity. I am honoured to support her and be a part of her journey as she continues to break barriers and inspire future generations.