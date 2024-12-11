Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Ayesha Curry

The entrepreneur | Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is doing it all as founder of lifestyle brand Sweet July, philanthropist, author, mother and chef. The multi-hyphenate started off as a food blogger, quickly launching a Food Network show and publishing cookbooks. In 2019, Sweet July began as a magazine and has now transformed into a storefront, a production arm, a publishing arm and a skin care line. Her motivation extends to her work with philanthropic foundation Eat.Play.Learn, co-founded alongside husband Steph Curry. Curry recently made headlines for committing $25 million to closing the illiteracy gap for youth in Oakland, one of many initiatives focused on making the world a better place.

By Aurora James — Founder, Brother Vellies

Ayesha Curry constantly inspires me with her commitment to community, sustainability and inclusion. She is a true multi-hyphenate, having found huge success as a chef, author of three bestselling cookbooks and advocate in her work with the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation and business owner and founder of Sweet July. I admire the way she decides what she wants and barrels toward it with her full dedication. Why should we, especially as women and women of colour, be boxed into one career path? Ayesha understands that we can follow our dreams without sacrificing quality, consistency and commitment. As mixed-race Canadian women with Jamaican roots, living in the U.S. and running our own businesses, Ayesha and I have connected over so many shared experiences. Beyond everything else she has going on, she always makes time to be a reliable friend — and she never overlooks an opportunity to bring other women of colour along in her wins. She’s a longtime supporter of my brand Brother Vellies, and of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, which is working to expand economic opportunities for fellow Black founders. I am so grateful for her friendship and her allyship, and no one is more deserving of this recognition.