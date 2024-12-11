Toronto’s Most Inspiring Women of 2024: Andrea Martin

The comedian | Andrea Martin

ANDREA MARTIN received the 2024 Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

By Martin Short — Actor, comedian

Andrea and I started working together in 1972, and I found her to be the funniest human being I’ve ever met. To this day — and she’s my sister-in-law now — she remains the funniest human being I’ve ever met. Her humour was just that immediate and that original from day one. I had never seen anyone do or say things like she did. We all felt that; we all felt she was an utter original. If anything, what we were trying to do was copy her — her energy, her style. What I find most inspiring about Andrea is her honesty. Andrea is endlessly honest in her opinion of you, in her opinion of people, in her comments. It’s very hard for her to be false, and that’s an amazing trait in a friend. She’s been nominated for more Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Musical than any actress in the history of the Tonys — you can’t pick just one performance that stands out. And obviously, she’s also the most lovely and dear and kind — she’s the aunt to my children. From what I’m told, Andrea is one of the biggest comedic influences of them all; whether it’s Amy Poehler or Tina Fey or the generation below that, they look at Andrea Martin’s work the way that I would look at Stan Laurel. But I think that if people just view her as this brilliant comedic actress and dramatic actress, then they would have to also know she’s one of the kindest, sweetest, loveliest human beings you could ever meet.