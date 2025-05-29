Toronto’s Little Italy revival is real — Thanks to these new restaurants

Located on College Street between Bathurst and Ossington, Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood was once the centre of the city’s Italian-Canadian community. From the early 1900s through the 1970s an influx of Italian immigrants arrived in the city, bringing with them their culture, food and traditions.

By the 1950s, nearly 40 per cent of Toronto’s Italian community lived in or around Little Italy. But by the 90s, many had moved to the suburbs, and the neighbourhood started to shift; family-run shops were replaced by bars and nightclubs, giving the area a new vibe.

Today, Little Italy is experiencing a bit of a revival, thanks to a handful of new restaurants that nod to its roots while adding a modern twist.

This includes eateries like Danny’s Pizza Tavern, a popular spot known for its delicious thin-crust pies, killer cocktails and fun vibes, complete with Seinfeld reruns on the TV. It’s so popular that getting a table can be a challenge. That’s part of what inspired co-owner Danny Barna to open Danny’s Next Door, a more laid-back, walk-in bar right beside it, offering the same fun vibe without the long wait.

“We wanted the space to feel like it’s been around for decades,” says Barna. “Even though it’s brand new, the goal was to build something that felt timeless.”

On the menu you’ll find BLTs made with pizza dough, shrimp cocktails, and of course, their signature pies.

A few doors down, the soon-to-open N.L. Ginzburg is already garnering a ton of buzz. It’s the latest project from Carmelina Imola and Zach Kolomeir, the team behind Dreyfus, Taverne Bernhardt’s and Vilda’s. Set to open at 548 College, the restaurant is named after iconic figures in European Jewish history and will bring together Italian slow-food traditions with the flavours of Jewish diaspora cooking.

And then there’s Sal’s Pasta & Chops, slated to open in July 2025 in the former Wolfie space at 614 College. Created by Michael Sangregorio and Fabio Bondi — the team behind Lucia — Sal’s is named after both of their fathers, Italian immigrants who made Little Italy their home in the mid-20th century.

“Both Sals immigrated to Canada with a suitcase and a dream,” they wrote in a recent post. “Like most Italians, they settled on College Street.”

The menu will highlight Italian-Canadian classics — dishes the owners grew up with and that were staples at family gatherings and special occasions.

If you haven’t been to Little Italy in a while, grab a few friends, find a patio, and sip a Negroni or Aperol Spritz while soaking in the vibe. It’s definitely worth the visit.