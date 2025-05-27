Toronto’s Lilly Singh making trivia must-watch TV with ‘Battle of the Generations’

Lilly Singh went from filming YouTube sketches in her Scarborough bedroom to becoming one of Canada’s most recognizable TV hosts. Best known as “Superwoman” in her early days, she’s now leading the charge on Battle of the Generations, CTV’s trivia show. We caught up with Singh to talk about her rise.

What surprised you the most about the new season?

I would say that at least once an episode a boomer will say something where I’m like, “I did not expect that.” The boomers, for sure, are just, you can’t see it coming. I could never anticipate what’s going to happen with a boomer.

What makes ‘Battle of the Generations’ so special for you?

What makes it special for me is that every time I do a project I think, could I watch this with my parents? Could I get a bunch of friends together, watch this and have fun? Because I do feel like, in today’s day and age, we’re very divided when we watch things. We’re all just siloed in our own spaces. What’s so special about game shows like this is the magic of gathering with your family and playing along together. That’s really special to me, and that’s why I gravitated toward it.

How do you keep that host energy fresh?

Well, here’s the thing about me, Ron, I have a lot of energy almost all the time. Anyone I know would describe me as a very energetic person. But specifically for this, another key difference this season is that we have a live audience. I love nothing more than playing off a live audience. The contestants are so fun as well.

How do you think you’d stack up if you were one of the competitors on ‘Battle of the Generations’?

Honestly I would probably do quite horribly. Don’t get me wrong, I’m good with internet, culture, music, but for Gen X and Boomer, I just would know nothing. I truly would know nothing. Sometimes when these contestants know the answers to things, I’m like, I don’t even understand how you know this.

Now for some short answer questions. To begin, what was your first job?

I worked at Harvey’s on Morningside.

Worst piece of career advice?

I was walking late to set one day, and I was really stressed about being late, and someone looked at me and said, “It’s OK, you can be late. You’re the talent.” And I said, “I need to never listen to you.”

How do you get away from it all?

I love nothing more than going to a movie theatre. I go by myself quite often.

What is your greatest fear?

Oh, my greatest fear is I’ll give you a stupid one and a deep one. A stupid one is spiders. I can’t. I do not mess with spiders. But a more deep one is just to be stagnant and bored. I want to be moving and doing things and being excited about life.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My events. If I wasn’t an entertainer, I would be an event planner. I mean, you need to see me make a charcuterie board. It’s a spiritual experience, honestly.

Where is the first place you send visitors in Toronto?

You’re gonna judge me. I’m gonna tell you a restaurant, my favourite restaurant, and it’s just so nostalgic for me. I just love Swiss Chalet. It just tastes like my childhood.

What talent would you most like to have?

I wouldn’t love to play an instrument, and I would love to play the electric guitar. I think that’s so cool.

What is your most treasured possession?

So I only sleep on exactly one pillow in my life, no matter where I am in the world. I take a therapeutic neck pillow that my mom made a pillowcase for. It’s a travel pillow. I’m literally against it right now. That is my most prized possession because if I ever lost it I would not be able to sleep on any other pillow.

What is your personal motto?

Work hard and be nice to people.