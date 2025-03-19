Toronto’s latest dessert craze takes milk and cookies to a whole new level

If you thought milk and cookies were just for kids, it’s time to think again. Toronto-based baker Cindy Wahler of Bite Me Cookie is elevating the classic childhood treat into something a little more sophisticated with her latest creation: the cookie shot. Think of it as the grown-up version of your favourite childhood snack — warm, freshly baked cookie cups filled with your choice of cold milk or a splash of your favourite liquor.

This new dessert while definitely a nostalgia trip is also a fun and fresh spin on comfort food for a new wave of dessert lovers. Whether you’re dunking into a classic chocolate chip cookie shot filled with chocolate milk or sipping on one filled with something a little bit stronger, it’s all about mixing the carefree vibes of childhood with a grown-up twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bite Me Cookie (@bite.me.cookie)

Bite Me Cookie is also offering a mouthwatering Millionaire’s Shortbread, a decadent dessert that combines layers of buttery shortbread, caramel and chocolate. It’s the perfect indulgence for those who crave something a little more refined, yet still manage to hit that sweet spot of comfort.

Wahler, who is also a psychologist and leadership coach, started her cookie venture back in 2021 after years of baking as a hobby.

“I think I suffer from a little bit of imposter syndrome,” she says. “People would constantly tell me how great my cookies were, and I always just figured they were just being kind. But then I thought to myself, ‘if not now, when?’ and I decided to start my side hustle.”

Her decision to make Bite Me Cookie a business was a hit, and since then, her custom cookies — like the chocolate chunk with sea salt, Shuffle My Ruffle (with crumbled Ruffles chips), and Kinder surprise — have found a loyal following in Toronto and beyond. With her new cookie shots, Wahler is continuing to challenge the traditional way we enjoy cookies.

“Bite in, savour that taste, enjoy and just have absolute fun with it,’ she says.

Next time you’re in the mood for something sweet, skip the usual and try Bite Me Cookie’s revamped take on milk and cookies.