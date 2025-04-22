Toronto’s hottest new restaurant is opening where a Michelin spot just closed

Radici Project is a new Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant from a dynamic husband-and-wife team you’ll want to keep on your radar. If that’s not exciting enough, the restaurant is taking over the former space of La Bartola, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Mexican eatery.

Debuting at 588 College Street on April 30, the restaurant is co-owned by Italian-born executive chef Emiliano Del Frate — whose impressive resume includes a stint at Noma (yes, that Noma) — and hospitality expert Kayo Ito, who serves as manager and has worked at some of the city’s top dining establishments, including Nobu.

While Toronto is no stranger to fusion restaurants — with spots like Eric Chong’s R&D and Japanese-Peruvian staple Chotto Matte — Radici Project introduces a unique dual-concept layout. The front of the restaurant features a more casual à la carte natural wine bar, while the back is home to an intimate chef’s table.

Utilizing high-quality Canadian ingredients, the menu blends Japanese and Italian culinary philosophies with a focus on seasonality. It is inspired by Itameshi, a style of cooking that combines Japanese and Italian traditions, resulting in inventive yet grounded dishes

“In Japan, seasonal menus are the norm and for good reason. I love working with ingredients at their absolute best,” says Del Frate. “While at Noma, I had the chance to forage daily and I noticed how similar the Canadian landscape felt. That mindset is now part of my cooking identity.”

The menu at Radici Project is designed to evolve throughout the year. With approximately 70 per cent of ingredients sourced locally, it changes regularly to reflect what’s in season.

While the menu is still being kept under wraps, diners can expect dishes like BC Dungeness crab topped with Acadian caviar, duck breast cured in beeswax and desserts like honey chamomile and polen — a delicate sponge cake layered with milk cream, chamomile custard and gel and a honey and polen tuile.

As for the beverage program, Ito is also a certified sake sommelier and has curated a pairing program that includes sake, wine and cocktails.

The space is small and intimate, accommodating 44 guests indoors, including six seats at the bar and features a patio that can be used as a private dining area.

Reservations for Radici Project are now open.