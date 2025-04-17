Toronto’s hottest new Italian restaurant turns into a dance party after dark

While there’s no shortage of options for food and cocktails on King West, a new opening is slated to entice guests with an epic combination of hearty Italian eats and opulent decor.

Cassius Cucina Contemporanea, which will open its doors at 624 King Street West on April 17, offers a luxurious combination of good food and nightlife options. The space will transition from a refined dining experience to dancing as the night progresses, transforming as the night rolls on to accommodate the desires of all guests.

Owned by Italian duo Pat Lisi and Bruno Commodari, Cassius is a glamorous new spot to get pasta dishes that blend classic techniques and modern culinary ideas, all using fresh and high-quality ingredients. To wash the mouth-watering dishes down, try one of Cassius’ martinis, which, the restaurants’ owners say, are among the best in the city.

The space is inspired by some of the most luxurious designers in fashion – inside Cassius, Versace and Moschino meet Rick Owens and Yves Saint Laurent to create a vibe that’s nothing short of chic and pay homage to couture and tailoring, an art that’s come to become synonymous with Italian fashion. Staff will be outfitted in fine, custom Italian threads as a nod to Italian couture. There’s also a rotating art gallery upstairs in the space to further add a touch of drama and culture.

Cassius is also celebrating its official unveiling with an opening party on April 17, which begins at 10 p.m.

Cassius Cucina Contemporanea joins a bustling King West restaurant scene that boasts new favourites like Public Gardens and Beso by Patria as well as tried-and-true staples like Cibo, Oretta, and Gusto 101.