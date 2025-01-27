Toronto’s hottest après-ski events you need to check out this winter

Toronto’s winter just got a major upgrade. From alpine-inspired bites at Eataly’s Alpina pop-up to wild après-ski parties at The Pint Public House and Belfast Love, the city’s serving up all the snowy fun you could ask for. Whether you’re ready to dance the night away or just want to kick back in your best retro ski gear, this season’s got you covered. So grab your crew, bundle up, and get ready for the ultimate winter celebration—no slopes required.

Here are Toronto’s hottest après-ski events you don’t want to miss this winter.

Alpina at Eataly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eataly Toronto (@eatalytoronto)

Escape to the Italian Alps — no passport required! Eataly’s Alpina pop-up is bringing the cozy mountain vibes of Italy’s most picturesque region straight to Toronto. Nosh on alpine-inspired dishes like creamy polenta, Italian fondue and canederli dumplings. Enjoy cocktails like the Dolomites Glow and By The Fire while soaking up the warm vibes. Don’t miss bi-weekly après ski parties every Friday with DJ and raclette, weekend Brunch Alpino and the Cortina Happy Hour with cocktails starting at $10 (Mon-Thurs). You can also learn pasta-making and alpine wine pairings at La Scuola.

Mt. Harriets at Harriet’s Rooftop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harriet’s Toronto (@harrietstoronto)

Get ready to après-ski in style at Mt. Harriet’s from Feb. 1 to March 8. With breathtaking rooftop views of the Toronto skyline, you can sip on winter-inspired cocktails, groove to live DJ sets and indulge in seasonal menu specials. Who needs the slopes when you’ve got all this right in the city?

Après Ski Party at The Pint Public House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Porch (@theporchto)

Get ready to hit the slopes — well, sort of — at Toronto’s coolest après ski bash! On Saturday, Feb. 8, The Pint Public House is transforming into a winter wonderland, complete with a complimentary poutine bar (hello, comfort food!), Fireball Whiskey shots to heat things up, and Haze Phaze IPA to keep the good times rolling. Whether you’re rocking your most fabulous ski gear or just looking to sip, snack and socialize in style, this is the ultimate winter party. Bonus points for showing up in your most Instagrammable après ski outfit — there’s a contest with prizes, so you could be crowned Toronto’s chicest snow bunny.

Après Ski Bar Fight at Belfast Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belfast Love Public House (@belfastlove.fc)

On Sunday, Feb. 2nd, head to Belfast Love for the ultimate cocktail showdown at the Après Ski Bar Fight. Four of Toronto’s top bartenders will face off in a cocktail showdown to create the ultimate après-ski drink — and you get to decide who wins. Two teams: Billy Love and Justin Dilapi from Stock and Row vs Khalique Chandler and Lenny Wang from Bar Poet will each whip up a signature cocktail and for just $20, you’ll get to taste both and vote for your favourite. Think cozy après ski vibes with chalet chic décor, a snow machine to set the mood and a DJ keeping the energy high all night. Dress in your best mountain lodge style and join the fun.

The Roundhouse Beer Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steam Whistle (@steamwhistlebrewing)

Toronto’s 2025 Winter Craft Beer Festival is happening Feb. 22 at Roundhouse Park from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. It’s the ultimate après-brew-ski party, featuring local craft beers, ciders, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic options. Enjoy a live DJ, indoor warming areas, food trucks, photo stations and a retro ski gear contest with prizes. Dress in your best winter gear and join the fun—tickets are live now!

Après Ski at The Porch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Porch (@theporchto)



Toronto’s original Après Ski party is back for its 10th year, and it’s set to be bigger than ever. On March 1st, 2025, head to 250 Adelaide St. West for an epic two-floor party that kicks off at noon and goes all night long. Skip the slopes and go straight for the Coronas, shot skis and wintertime fun. Also on board is live DJs, chalet eats, warm drinks and plenty of giveaways. It’s the perfect way to embrace the après ski vibes without ever leaving the city.