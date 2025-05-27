Torontonians looking to interact with the most adorable furry friends on their next coffee run are in luck: Toronto’s first interactive cat and dog café is opening soon (and for a good cause!)

Wonder Pet Cafe will be a cozy little retreat created for animal lovers to bond with rescue cats and dogs. The café is opening in partnership with local animal rescue organizations, such as Save Fur Pets, and will provide a home-like environment where these animals can meet their future families.

“Many of the cats and dogs in our café are looking for a forever home, and we strive to provide a platform where more stray animals can find their rightful place in a caring family,” the café states on its website. “Whether you come alone to relax, share joyful moments with friends, or search for a special companion, our café is the perfect place to connect.”

Come sample the café’s delicious desserts and sip on rich coffee or smooth milk tea while spending quality time with the sweetest cats and dogs. Even if you don’t intend on becoming a new pet owner, the daily dose of animal cuteness is better than a cup of java (and who knows, you might even leave with a lifelong companion).

The café will be nestled at 333 Queen St W, near Queen St W and Beverley St (about a five-minute walk from Osgoode subway). Its soft opening date is June 15. Visit Wonder Pet Café for more info or follow them on Instagram for the latest updates and for a chance to win grand opening gifts!

In the meantime, if you’re looking to enjoy a coffee outing with your own pet, then check out 23 Café (728 Queen St W). The space welcomes leashed dogs inside as well as outdoors on its serene garden patio.