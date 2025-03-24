Toronto’s first caviar bar just opened in Yorkville

If a caviar bar were to open in Toronto, there’s really no better spot than Yorkville, the epitome of luxury in the city. The One Caviar Bar, now in soft launch, is calling itself Toronto’s first caviar and cocktail bar —because who says you can’t sip champagne and savour caviar in style, all while people-watching in the heart of the city’s most glamorous neighbourhood.

The One Caviar Bar’s menu features a selection of premium caviar from renowned purveyors like Imperial Crystal, sourced from the world’s best sturgeon farms in France, Italy and China and known for its unparalleled quality. Along with caviar, the menu offers oysters — because, hello — seafood favourites like calamari and crab and a decadent cheesecake topped with, you guessed it, even more caviar.

Here’s the important part: the prices. Imperial Crystal caviar is available in three options — 10g for $40.00, 30g for $120.00 and 50g for $200.00. If you’re in the mood for something extra, try the caviar-topped oysters: half a dozen fresh oysters crowned with superior Oscietra sturgeon caviar, priced at $69.99.

As for drinks, champagne, champagne and more champagne flows freely, complemented by expertly crafted signature cocktails and an extensive list of wines, including a rare Cabernet Sauvignon from 1924, all perfectly paired with the caviar.

With white tablecloths, a big open bar, and bartenders rocking vests and bow ties, The One Caviar Bar gives off a cool, upscale vibe. Every Friday from 8-10 p.m., the bar brings the vibe with Jazz Nights, featuring the Toronto-based Kyle Pogline Trio.

Plus, for those who want to make it a regular thing, The One Caviar Bar offers a membership card for $100, which includes a 30 per cent discount. Members also enjoy exclusive perks like VIP access to private events and a free birthday cocktail, making it an easy way to enhance your caviar experience.

You can find The One Caviar Bar at 850 Yonge Street or 1 Yorkville Ave. The bar is open Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 11 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 3–11 p.m.