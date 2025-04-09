Toronto’s favourite Italian restaurant is leaving Yorkville for King West

Blu Ristorante, a Yorkville favourite for 17 years, is making the move to King West this May. If you’ve ever enjoyed a glass of wine under its signature grand chandelier while diving into wood-grilled seafood, you know the vibe—elegant and effortlessly romantic. But now, it’s leaving the bougie vibe of Yorkville behind for a new spot in the heart of Toronto’s financial district.

Blu’s team announced the move on Instagram, sharing the exciting news with their followers.

“After 17+ unforgettable years in Yorkville, we’re stepping into an exciting new chapter on King Street,” the post caption read. “We are endlessly grateful for our community — your support, your memories, and your shared moments have made Blu what it is today.”

The new location is in a historic 1919 building that once housed General Electric’s head office. It’s a cool piece of Toronto history, and now it’s giving Blu a chance to bring its classic Italian dishes to a whole new crowd. With places like Lobster Burger Bar, Il Fornello and Lee Chen Asian Bistro nearby, Blu’s new spot is part of a much busier and livelier scene.

You can still expect the same classic Italian dishes from talented executive chef Eric Bucher — wood-grilled seafood, pasta, rack of lamb — all served up in a sleek, contemporary space that’s sure to become a new go-to for Toronto’s dinner crowd. Blu has earned its place as one of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada and Top 100 Italian Restaurants in Canada (2017). No word yet on whether the live piano on Sundays will stick around, but one can hope.

The Yorkville location has already closed as they prepare for the new King West spot, but don’t worry — the Blu team is gearing up for a mid-May grand opening. Be sure to follow along on their Instagram for all the latest updates and sneak peeks as they get ready to welcome you to their new home.