Toronto’s favourite diner is serving all-you-can-eat pancakes for one day only

With Shrove Tuesday just around the corner, we’re sure you’ve been craving the best pancakes in the city. Well, you’re in luck. One of the city’s oldest and most beloved diners is serving up all the flapjacks your heart (and stomach) could ever desire, but only for one day.

On Tuesday, March 4, The Lakeview is hosting its “buttermilk pancake marathon,” serving all-you-can-eat pancakes from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Expect endless stacks of soft, fluffy pancakes throughout the day and night. Since the diner’s open 24/7, you can always go back for a second (or third) round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lakeview Diner (@thelakeviewdiner)

Open since 1932, The Lakeview has earned its reputation as the “handshake diner” thanks to its warm, 24-hour service and comforting menu. Located on Dundas Street West, it became a late-night staple and even appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. In 2023, the diner closed temporarily for a revamp, with owner Fadi Hakim promising a fresh look and updated menu. The goal? To stay relevant for another 15 years by continuing to serve classic favourites alongside new, exciting options for both loyal regulars and newcomers.

No word yet on the price for this year’s all-you-can-eat pancake marathon, but last year’s event was priced at $17, with the option to add a strip of bacon for $4. Other all-you-can-eat options included indulgent toppings like peanut butter, Nutella + banana and strawberry banana.

Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, is the ultimate pre-Lenten indulgence, all about feasting before the fasting begins. The name comes from the tradition of “shriving,” or confessing sins, before the solemnity of Lent. Originally, it was a way to use up rich ingredients like eggs, milk and fat before they were off-limits for the next 40 days. Today, it’s simply an excuse to eat pancakes.

For more details on the Lakeview’s one-day pancake fest, click here. And if you’re hunting for other spots to enjoy the best pancakes in the city, click here.