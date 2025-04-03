Toronto’s coolest R&B artist is opening an Italian sandwich shop

Charlotte Day Wilson, the Toronto-based R&B artist known for her futuristic sound and emotive vocals, is venturing into the culinary world. Partnering with close friends, she’s opening Tutto Panino, an Italian sandwich shop that is set to put a creative twist on classic flavours.

Tutto Panino kicked off in 2024 as a successful pop-up, hosting four popular events at Burdock Brewery. Along with inventive sandwiches, the pop-up featured creative cannoli flavours like Concord grape and peanut butter as well as rhubarb pistachio, which quickly became fan favourites. Standout panini included the Bollito with brisket, salsa verde and chili oil, the Calabrese with spicy salami, provolone and ‘nduja aioli and the Caponata, packed with eggplant, Sicilian olives and stracciatella.

While the menu is still in the testing phase, Wilson recently started teasing her upcoming brick-and-mortar spot on TikTok, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process with her crew. Joining her are Paul Liliani, Toronto’s legendary skater and entrepreneur, Kaitlyn Lasagna, the creative mind behind Paradise Grapevine and real estate expert Andi Larocca.

If you haven’t heard of Charlotte Day Wilson, it’s time to give her a listen. She released her debut album ALPHA in 2021, followed by Cyan Blue in 2024, which went on to earn a Grammy nomination. She’s even caught the ear of Drake, who sampled her song “Mountains” on his Certified Lover Boy track “Fair Trade.” And the Drake connection doesn’t end there—her cousin, Oliver El-Khatib, co-founded OVO with the Toronto rapper.

While the location is still under wraps, there’s no doubt Wilson will bring her effortlessly cool vibe to the shop. It’s set to join Toronto’s growing list of popular sandwich spots like Lambo’s Deli, Leslie’s Sandwich Room and the recently opened Ariete El Tore, which has been drawing lines out the door. Toronto’s love for great sandwiches shows no signs of slowing down.

Keep your eyes on Wilson’s Instagram for updates on the shop, and your ears tuned to her Spotify for more music.