Toronto’s biggest and best spring music and arts festivals announce highlights

When the good weather finally arrives, the city of Toronto comes to life punctuated by dozens of festivals in all shapes and sizes throughout the summer. Three of the biggest get started even before summer arrives. Luminato, Contact and Toronto Jazz are already announcing some exciting programming for this year’s events, and we have a sneak peak.

Contact

The 2025 edition of the CONTACT Photography Festival runs throughout May with all kinds of exhibitions, public art installations, workshops, and talks. This year, the festival is exploring ideas around decolonization, activism, historical memory, and personal identity.

One of the most interesting elements of this year’s event is the use of billboards and public art in a number of the feature exhibitions.

For example, Anu Kumar’s “Ghar,” which will appear on billboards at College and Clinton. The work is said to offer an exploration of family and identity, highlighting themes of belonging. In addition Suneil Sanzgiri’s “My Memory is Again in the Way of Your History (After Agha Shahid Ali)” will appear on billboards at Dundas West and Rusholme throughout May. Artists such as Alanna Fields and Jordan King use photography to reflect on memory and identity, using both historical and contemporary lenses to explore marginalized histories. Their works will be featured on billboards along Queen West and Augusta (“Untitled Polaroid Series” by Jordan King) and King West and Strachan (“Unveiling” by Alanna Fields).

The CONTACT Photobook Fair is another highlight, providing a space for independent publishers and photographers to present new work. The festival’s innovative public art initiatives, including the CONSTELLATION program, ensure that the impact of the festival is felt across the city, with installations designed to spark reflection and conversation in everyday public spaces.

For the full festival lineup see the Contact website.

Luminato

Luminato Festival is set for its 19th edition running June 4-22 with a mix of performances, installations and displays offering everything from music and dance to theatre, public art and immersive works. This year’s theme, DAY:NIGHT, explores how we experience the world in a 24-hour cycle. The festival will feature more than 1,000 artists from Canada and beyond including 12 world premieres, eight commissions, and performances in outdoor spaces, transit stations, and neighbourhoods.

Opening the festival is Dawn Chorus, an opera by Krystian Lada, which turns Union Station into a living symphony with choral and orchestral sounds. Night/Shifts, a photographic project by Nadya Kwandibens, displays images of Toronto’s night workers across the city’s transit system. At Harbourfront, Luke Jerram’s First Breath is an immersive light installation symbolizing new life. Theatre highlights include Hamlet by Teatro La Plaza, a reimagined version of Shakespeare’s play performed by actors with Down syndrome.

We love the concept behind THAW by Legs on the Wall. This new work features a massive block of ice suspended over Sankofa Square to raise awareness of climate change.

For the full festival lineup see the Luminato website.

Although the full lineup for the Toronto Jazz Festival hasn’t been published quite yet, including dozens of free concerts that usually take over the Yorkville neighbourhood every June, ticketed shows have been announced and there is much to get excited about for jazz fans and beyond.

For instance, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will hit the stage of the venerable Massey Hall with its world-class ensemble on June 20. Although decidedly not jazz, the beloved hometown supergroup Broken Social Scene is playing a festival show on June 21. Funk lovers should not miss Ghost-Note (June 28) at The Rex Hotel. Makaya McCraven (June 25), known for his boundary-pushing blend of jazz, hip-hop, and electronic influences, plays the Axis Club on June 25. Meanwhile, the one-and-only Mavis Staples will take to the historic Elgin Theatre stage on June 23.

Other performers that have been announced include Arooj Aftab (June 24) at Koerner Hall, the incomparable Jeff Goldblum (pictured at top) along with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra (June 28) will add a touch of Hollywood glam to Massey Hall. And for a taste of Canadian jazz, check out The Ostara Project & Eliana Cuevas (May 28) at Meridian Arts Centre.