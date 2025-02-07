Toronto is overflowing with wine bars, and there’s a spot for every vibe, whether you’re craving an elegant evening sipping rare bottles or a laid-back hangout with a crisp white and some small bites. Wine bars have always been associated with sophistication, but today’s scene blends sleek design with a relaxed, approachable feel. And with the rise of natural wines, Toronto’s bars are getting more experimental — think funky, biodynamic and organic options you won’t find anywhere else.

These are Toronto’s best wine bars.

Archive Wine Bar

Archive Wine Bar in Little Portugal is a staple in Toronto’s wine scene. Since 2012, this spot has stood out with its clean, minimalist design and impressive wine list. With over 30 wines by the glass and 400 bottles to choose from, Archive is known for its focus on natural wines — especially biodynamic and organic options. The food menu features a mix of small bites, charcuterie, and larger dishes, perfect for a late-night hangout. The vibe is casual with exposed brick and a laid-back crowd, making it an ideal spot to relax and enjoy great wine.

Midfield

Midfield Wine Bar, established in 2012, is a collaboration between Toronto sommelier Christopher Sealy and business owner Giuseppe Anile. Located in Little Portugal, the bar offers a selection of over 350 wines, including a By-the-Glass list focused on low-intervention wines. The menu is based on seasonality, with dishes designed for sharing, including vegetarian options. The wine list emphasizes wines with authenticity and pure expression, sourced from around the world. The décor is old-world-inspired, providing a cozy atmosphere for guests.

Grape Witches

Grape Witches began in 2015 as a series of fun, no-attitude parties and events celebrating organic, biodynamic and natural wines. The founders, seasoned industry vets, wanted to make natural wine approachable and exciting, ditching the stuffy vibes. Fast forward to 2020, and they opened their first space and launched Grape Witch Imports, connecting small producers directly to Ontario. Their stores stock over 350 wines, constantly rotating to keep things exciting and their Dundas West location boasts one of Toronto’s favourite patios. In addition to retail, Grape Witches runs a natural wine agency representing over 30 small wineries and a unique wine club that lets you explore new favourites on your terms.

The Daughter

Toronto’s wine scene has seen a boom in natural wine bars, and The Daughter is a standout example of this shift. Located in Leaside, this stylish natural wine and bottle shop pairs a rotating selection of biodynamic, organic and low-intervention wines with a menu of artful small plates. These wines are often from small-scale, hard-to-find producers with some bottles offering that collectible, limited-edition vibe. The menu, curated by co-owner Marissa Goldstein, features a mix of sharing plates like charcuterie, cheese and in-house dips, along with some vegetarian options. The décor marries Japanese and Scandinavian minimalism with natural Canadian elements, creating a warm, inviting space that enhances the experience of sipping and sharing.

Paradise Grapevine

Paradise Grapevine started on Bloor West, offering a wide selection of wines by the glass and an extensive bottle shop with everything from everyday favourites to rare finds. The space also features a year-round patio for sipping and enjoying casual bites. In 2022, the wine bar expanded to Geary Avenue, where it offers wines paired with small plates in a stylish warehouse-turned-bar and spacious patio. As Toronto’s first winery, Paradise Grapevine also produces its own wines on-site, sourced from the Niagara Peninsula.

The Wood Owl

The Wood Owl on the Danforth, a Michelin-recommended spot, opened in 2021 and is often considered one of Toronto’s underrated gems. While the food menu is hearty (think seared branzino, cavatelli with fennel and carrot sauce and grilled pork chops), the restaurant’s wine list steals the show. The space is small but inviting, lined with warm hardwood and bathed in cozy light from vintage chandeliers. With a wine list featuring reds, whites, orange wines, rosé and sparkling options from Italy, France, Spain, Austria and Germany, the staff is more than happy to guide you through the impressive selection, making it easy to sip your way through a memorable wine experience.