Toronto’s best pasta dishes, ranked

Toronto’s pasta game is on fire! With more Italian restaurants than you can shake a fork at, it’s no wonder we’re dishing out some of the best pasta outside of Italy. Choosing the top picks from all the saucy options isn’t easy, but fear not, we’ve twirled through the city’s pasta scene to bring you the tastiest bites!

Here are the best pasta dishes in Toronto, ranked.

7. Contrada’s c hicken liver agnolotti

Contrada, a new addition to Toronto’s culinary scene and a top contender on our 2023 best new restaurants list, brings Italian traditions to life with locally sourced ingredients. Try their chicken liver agnolotti ($27) crafted with mascarpone, aged balsamic and apples, for a comforting taste of autumn in winter.

6. Enoteca Sociale’s c avatelli al coniglio

Enoteca Sociale offers a delicious slow-braised rabbit pasta ($31) with aromatic mirepoix, fennel and yellow tomatoes. Their Cavatelli, made with ricotta, is finished with pistachio breadcrumbs. Pair it with a glass of Barbera to enhance the flavours.

5. DaNico’s tortellini d ‘agnello e anguilla affumicata

Chef Daniele Corone’s restaurant, DaNico, presents a deliciously dreamy pasta creation: creamy micro tortellini ravioli filled with Ontario lamb braised in barbera wine, caramelized red onion, smoked eel and fresh mint.

4. 7 Numbers’ linguine pescatore

Italian stalwart 7 Numbers knows a thing or two about Italian food. This southern Italian restaurant is serving its country’s version of soul food cooked up by the owning family’s matriarch, Rosa. For anyone who loves seafood, the linguine pescatore ($29) is overflowing with jewels from the sea, including shrimp, mussels, scallops and calamari and topped with fresh tomatoes.

3. Bar Vendetta’s c rown cacio e pepe

Traditional cacio e pepe gets the royal treatment at Bar Vendetta. The crown ($25) is one big overgrown house-made crown pasta stuffeed with ricotta, and sauced with lemon, butter and black pepper. Food critic extraordinaire Joanne Kates called it “wonderful” and we bet you will too

2. Sugo’s Pesto Pomo

When you can’t decide between red sauce or green, Toronto’s hottest Italian eatery, Sugo, has you covered with their spaghetti featuring both sugo and pesto cream ($22). Topped with a generous mountain of Parmesan, a dash of pepper, and a generous amount of olive oil, it’s a red and green masterpiece.

1. Osteria Giulia’s ravioli doppi

Rob Rossi’s Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Giulia’s ravioli doppi ($44) is a work of art. The perfectly cooked double layer of pasta comes stuffed with ricotta and topped with sweet corn and Nova Scotia lobster.