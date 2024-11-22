Toronto’s Best Lawyers on What to Expect When Retaining Top Legal Services

Navigating legal matters can be daunting, but finding the right law firm can make all the difference. To shed light on what clients can expect, nine of Toronto’s top lawyers share insights into their approach to building successful attorney-client relationships. From tailored strategies and clear communication to collaborative teamwork and compassion, these firms explain how they prioritize their clients’ needs.

Aminder Kaur Mangat

AKM LAW

Aminder Kaur Mangat is a recognized leader in Canadian immigration law, known for her precedent-setting victories at the Federal Court of Canada. She handles complex cases, including inadmissibility and Federal Court appeals, while guiding her team to success. Aminder has held leadership roles within the immigration bar and is renowned for her dedication to fairness and justice.

What can clients expect if they retain your firm?

When you retain AKM Law for your immigration matter, you can expect exceptional, personalized legal representation that is deeply committed to achieving the best outcome for your case. We understand that immigration matters can be complex and overwhelming, so we make it a priority to ensure you are fully informed and supported throughout the entire process. Our firm consistently earns 5-star Google reviews, with clients praising us for going above and beyond in handling challenging cases such as spousal spon- sorships, criminal inadmissibility, and Humanitarian & Compassionate (H&C) applications. One client expressed their gratitude for a successful H&C decision, noting how we were “ahead of things” and made the process seamless. Clear and consistent communication is one of our core principles. We ensure you are kept informed at every stage of your case, providing timely responses via email, virtual consultations, or in-person meetings. Clients highlight our responsiveness and accessibility, which fosters a supportive environment and eases the stress commonly associated with immigration proceedings. From the initial consultation to the resolution of your case, we are dedicated to making your experience as smooth as possible. Whether you are dealing with complex immigration issues, seeking guidance on temporary visas, or addressing inadmissibility concerns, such as criminality or misrepresentation, our experienced team is relentless in advocating for your rights. You will benefit from our innovative use of technology, streamlined processes, and our commitment to delivering successful outcomes—all while ensuring a stress-free and efficient experience that exceeds your expectations.

Karen Kotansky & Lisa Gelman

GELMAN LAW

Gelman & Associates is an award-winning, client-focused family law firm, with five offices throughout the GTA. Founded in 2002, we have grown to over 20 lawyers. We treat clients with compassion and understanding, while aggressively protecting their legal rights. We offer 30 minute free consultations. We practice all areas of Family Law including Divorce, Separation, Pre-nups, and Adoptions.

How do clients describe you and your firm?

We are compassionate professionals who treat each client as an individual. We take the time to listen to our clients and work hard to protect their rights. Although we are strong and passionate, and fight when needed, we are not unreasonably aggressive. Clients feel that we “have their backs”.

How do clients benefit from working with your firm?

We are team focused, which means each client receives a uniquely tailored strategy/plan for their case. We have over 20 lawyers of varied backgrounds and experiences all practising only Family Law. We often work in teams, pairing a senior lawyer and junior lawyers together to keep costs down while getting the benefit of many eyes and numerous years of experience. Our lawyers across the city all collaborate to provide stellar exceptional service. And most of all, we truly care about our clients.

PARTNERS, Sarah Boulby, Oren Weinberg, Kenneth Fishman

BOULBY WEINBERG LLP

Boulby Weinberg LLP is an elite boutique family law firm providing customized dispute resolution strategies for an array of family disputes. We advise and represent our clients in simple, amicable separations as well as highly contentious divorces. While offering clients an approachable and relaxed atmosphere, our family lawyers provide a comprehensive understanding of the most complex family law issues at local, national, and international levels.





What types of matters does your firm handle?

Our team handles the full spectrum of family, support, and divorce issues, including parenting concerns (decision-making responsibility/custody and parenting time/access), child and spousal support, property and financial division, and domestic agreements (including marriage/cohabitation contracts and separation agreements). We are also uniquely experienced in complicated international matters, such as multi-jurisdictional families and child abduction cases, as well as issues impacting high-net-worth families, including business valuation and division, inheritance and wealth protection, and family trusts.

Why should someone retain Boulby Weinberg LLP?

Our knowledgeable team has a complete toolbox of dispute resolution options at its disposal to resolve issues and minimize conflict as efficiently as possible. Our firm members have extensive experience resolving complex family and divorce cases through a variety of dispute resolution processes, including mediation,arbitration, and litigation. No matter how difficult the case, we are able to create legal solutions tailored to each client’s unique circumstances and concerns.

Meysa Maleki & Jen-Yii Liew

MALEKI LIEW LLP

Meysa and Jen are the founders of Maleki Liew LLP. They have extensive experience in all aspects of separation and high conflict divorce, including complex financial matters and parenting litigation. They have advocated for clients at all levels of court in Ontario including the Court of Appeal for Ontario. For more information about Meysa & Jen and their law firm, you may visit, www.malekiliew.com.



What qualities make the most successful attorney-client relationships and why?

Separated couples come to you at one of the most difficult times of their life. A good client-lawyer relationship requires that a lawyer be available to his or her client; advise the client of the strategy to move the case towards a resolution at every step; and provide sound advice that brings about a great outcome for the client. Excellent written and oral advocacy and the way a case is conducted from beginning to end make a difference in terms of the outcome of a case. At the same time, a good client-lawyer relationship requires that a client is forthright with his or her counsel and follows the lawyer’s advice.

Steve Benmor

BENMOR FAMILY LAW GROUP

Steve Benmor, B.Sc., LL.B., LL.M. is the founder and principal lawyer of Benmor Family Law Group, a boutique matrimonial law firm in downtown Toronto. He is a Certified Specialist in Family Law and was admitted as a Fellow to the prestigious International Academy of Family Lawyers. Steve is regularly retained as a Divorce Mediator, Arbitrator and Parenting Coordinator.



What can clients expect when they retain you/your firm?

As a Divorce Mediator, Steve uses his 30 years of in-depth knowledge of family law, courtroom experience, and expert problem-solving skills in Divorce Mediation to help spouses reach fair, fast, and cooperative divorce settlements without the financial losses, emotional costs, and lengthy delays from divorce court.

Steve is dedicated to facilitating amicable, cooperative and swift divorce settlements. He is committed to helping families heal and move forward. By working with Steve, clients can expect real results – fair resolutions that empower them to embrace a more secure and positive future.

Lawyers refer their clients to Steve for Divorce Mediation because they trust that he can settle their toughest cases.





