Toronto’s best BBQ for Father’s Day, according to two of the city’s top chefs

Post City’s tasting chefs Anthony Rose and Nuit Regular put ribs, brisket and more from Beach Hill Smokehouse, Cherry Street Bar-B-Que and Smoque N’ Bones to the test, because this Father’s Day, dads deserve the best southern barbecue in town.

Best brisket and sausage : Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

The brisket from Cherry Street Bar-B-Que was the clear favourite — juicy, tender and packed with flavour. It had just the right amount of fat for richness without being overwhelming, leaving both chefs seriously impressed. The house-made smoked sausage also stood out, thanks to its well-balanced seasoning and subtle herbiness. Anthony called it “a damn good sausage” and a quiet highlight among the meats. The mac and cheese had a satisfyingly creamy texture, though the coleslaw fell a little flat.

Best Ribs and + Sides: Smoque N’ Bones

The ribs from SmoQue N’ Bones impressed both chefs with their bold seasoning and a sauce that hit the sweet spot — tangy, smoky and just sweet enough without overwhelming the meat. Nuit and Anthony also singled out the sides, praising the mac and cheese for its gentle heat and the coleslaw for its crisp, balanced flavour.

Beach Hill Smokehouse

Beach Hill Smokehouse delivered some hits and misses. The mac and cheese was creamy and comforting but leaned too soft, while the coleslaw could’ve used more tang. Nuit found the ribs slightly overcooked, though Anthony appreciated the caramelization and smokiness. As for the brisket, it came up short — a little dry and lacking that juicy kick, though the fat content helped round it out somewhat.