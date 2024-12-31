Toronto’s 5 best new pizza places of 2024

Toronto’s love affair with pizza continues to thrive, and 2024 has proven to be a landmark year with a flurry of new pizza joints popping up across the city. From cozy neighbourhood spots to trendy downtown establishments, Toronto’s pizza scene is evolving and expanding, offering pizza enthusiasts an array of exciting options to indulge in.

Here are Toronto’s 10 best new pizza places of 2024

Pala 148

Pala 148, Yorkville’s newest pizza spot, brings authentic Roman-style pies to the neighbourhood, but chef Simone Martinotti is no newcomer to Toronto’s food scene. After moving to Canada 12 years ago and initially selling Italian pizza ovens and pasta machines, Martinotti began crafting pizzas at home as a creative outlet. Four years ago, he and his wife launched Alto Pizza, a catering business serving wood-fired pies at events, which eventually led them to open Pala 148 in Yorkville. The restaurant’s Roman-style pizzas, made with dough from Italian mills, are perfect for takeout, as they stay crispy even when reheated. Pala 148’s menu includes classics like soppressata and mortadella pizza, housemade focaccia and simple salads.

Zzavia Pizzeria

This new pizzeria in Leaside, Zzavia Pizzeria, is on a mission to “reimagine pizza” with its unique offerings and affordable prices. Led by executive chef Abu, who brings over two decades of experience from high-end restaurants like Gusto 501 and Terroni, Zzavia serves up authentic pizza al taglio romana — made with a five-day fermented dough that’s lighter, airier and healthier. The quick-bake Napolitana pizzas, cooked in just 45 seconds at 950 degrees, have already become neighbourhood favorites. In addition to pizza, Zzavia offers delicious pastas, including the orecchiette with fennel sausage and rapini, and “puccia” sandwiches, a Roman street food staple.

Raff’s Pizza

Raff’s Pizza, formerly known for its street-side appearances and bar pop-ups, has found a permanent home at the Annex Hotel. Created by Simon Vickerson, who was inspired by his grandmother’s secret family sauce, Raff’s serves up both traditional and inventive pies made entirely from scratch. The pizza menu includes highlights like the “Annex” meat-lovers pizza with spicy sausage and hot honey, a fig and walnut pie with hot honey and a vegan option topped with caramelized onions. Raff’s also offers finger foods, desserts and drinks, including hibiscus juice and cocktails from the Annex Hotel bar.

Diavola Pizza

Diavola Pizza, a new addition to midtown, has quickly become a local favorite with its Roman-style pizza made from scratch. Founded by Aldi Cibuku of Slayer Burger and Fabiana Del Bianco of Padaria’s Bakery, the takeout spot offers classic pizzas alongside unique options like the chicken and cream cheese pizza, inspired by Del Bianco’s Brazilian-Italian roots. Signature pies include the spicy Diavola with nduja sausage and the zucchini and goat cheese pizza. Diavola also offers a fun “slice experimentation” option with its party box.

Gram’s Pizza

Gram’s Pizza, a hidden gem in the Junction Triangle, is quickly gaining a reputation as one of Toronto’s best new pizza spots for 2024. Baking NY(ish)-style pizzas out of a garage, this laid-back pizzeria offers both slices and full pies that are as delicious as they are unique. The menu is simple but full of bold flavours, featuring crowd-pleasers like the classic Cheese and the ever-popular Pepperoni. For those who like a bit more adventure, the Olive One offers a savoury, briny punch, while the Spicy One brings a fiery kick. The Mushroom pizza is a rich, earthy option, and the Vodka pizza adds a creamy twist for a decadent bite. Don’t miss the Spicy Hawaiian, a zesty take on the classic, with just the right balance of heat and sweetness.