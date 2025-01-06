Toronto’s 25 best new restaurants, ranked

Toronto’s restaurant scene is having a moment. New spots are opening that play with flavour and form, from sushi bars that challenge tradition to steakhouses that break all the rules.

Here are 25 of the best new places to eat in the city, ranked. Better make that reservation before it’s gone.

25. Hello Nori

Hello Nori has landed on Toronto’s always buzzing King Street, and it’s a whole vibe. Slide into a spot at the intimate 36-seat bar for a hand roll experience that redefines temaki in a true omakase setting. Head chef Sho Sakuma crafts each roll to order, layering crispy nori, warm rice and seasonal toppings that pop. You’ll find yourself coming back for more because this place is that good. 648 King St. W.

24. Lulu Bar

LuLu Bar has officially set up shop at the Well, Toronto’s hottest food hall where every new eatery aspires to be. With its Pacific Coast–inspired decor and laid-back surf culture vibe, it’s a feast for the eyes. The menu, crafted by chef Joseph Sokoloff, shaped by his time in Vietnam and Indonesia, features Calgary favourites like lobster dumplings, alongside Toronto exclusives like grilled Atlantic cod and Burmese beet salad. 427 Wellington St. W.

23. Fallen Feather

From the culinary minds behind the Haam, Fallen Feather blends French technique with Japanese fermentation. The result: precise yet unpredictable dishes like melt-in-your-mouth 24-hour sous-vide beef galbi, paired with smoky, punchy cocktails. The space mirrors this contrast — sleek, seductive and unforgettable. 217 Ossington Ave.

22. Ala Antioch

Ala Antioch, brought to life by Antakya expats Erdal Kart, Emrullah Avic and Umit Demirtas, serves up the bold flavours of

southern Turkey in Concord. The menu’s a meaty masterpiece: tender tavuk tavi, smoky kebabs and sizzling lahmacun.

The vibe is cosy, family-friendly and full of heart. Think spicy, flavourful and packed with personality. A serious upgrade to

the suburban strip mall scene. 3255 Rutherford Rd., Unit 2, Concord

21. Estiatorio Milos

Milos is Toronto’s Greek dining game changer. Costas Spiliadis’s 12-location empire brings epic seafood, flawless Greek classics and a market-driven dining experience. From wild-caught bass to tzatziki-drenched fried zucchini towers, it’s luxury without pretension. Spiliadis’s mission? Prove Greek food belongs at the world’s finest tables.

20. Public Gardens

In a city overflowing with restaurant hype, Public Gardens on King Street has reached a rare level of buzz. The menu reimagines Italian-American classics — think thin-crust pizzas, velvety vodka gnocchi, hearty lasagna and, of course, tiramisù. But it’s the rooftop that truly sets the spot apart. A lush garden oasis, it offers a rare city escape, blending nature and nightlife in a way Toronto hasn’t seen before. 577 King St. W.

19. Stefano’s Diner

Stefano’s Diner, from Gia’s Jenny Coburn, has burst onto the scene in Trinity Bellwoods with a plant-based menu so indulgent you’ll forget what butter even is. Dishing out bold creations like portobello mushroom steak frites and a salmon beurre blanc made with vegan salmon (yes, really), Stefano’s proves plant-based isn’t about be- having — it’s about breaking rules and tasting really good doing it. 1265 Dundas St. W.

18. Okeya Kyujiro

Okeya Kyujiro is Yorkville’s new omakase temple, where dinner meets Broadway with sushi that’s all substance, no filler. Think 20 courses, rising curtains and seaweed jam that deserves a standing ovation. Michelin-starred chef Takuya Matsuda brings the heat (and the fish) for $350 a head. Forget dinner— this meal comes with a side of drama. 26 Bellair St.

17. Aamara

Aamara, the latest venture from the team behind Savor Thai, brings a modern twist to traditional Indian cuisine. Located in Corso Italia, it offers a regional menu showcasing flavours from across India, plated with gold accents and meticulous detail. A standout feature is the probiotics menu, featuring vegan, gluten-free dishes like fermented rice crisps and pancakes. A must-visit for fine dining lovers. 1224 St. Clair Ave. W.

16. The Berczy

Exposed brick walls, soaring ceilings and a grand piano set the stage at The Berczy. Chef Michael Angeloni and partners Adam Teolis and Yannick Bigourdan have created a space rich in historic charm. The menu features a delicious blend of south of France, northern Italy and Spain — think truffle risotto, rack of lamb and steak frites. For drinks, enjoy over 50 wine labels, international beers and a dedicated whisky nook. 69 Front St. E.

15. aKin

aKin, the high-end spot from Eric Chong and Alvin Leung, brings a bold 10-course Asian tasting menu to Toronto. The self-taught chefs fuse precision and creativity in reimagined classics like omurice, hot pot and wagyu. Custom plates, an interactive chef’s counter and curated drinks shatter traditional expectations and redefine what fine dining can be. 51 Colborne St.

14. Jade

Reza Abedi’s latest foray into Toronto’s high-luxury dining scene, Jade is sleek, smart and undeniably seductive. Chef Hermawan Lay’s French-Asian fusion hits all the right notes — kaizen toast with foie gras, miso cheesecake and caviar-topped corn dogs. The interior, with its jade-green porcelain and velvet seating, oozes sophistication, and gold service buttons let diners control their experience. 137 Avenue Rd.

13. Dopamina

Named for the neurotransmitter that sparks pleasure, Dopamina delivers just that. Chef So Sakata (formerly of Frilu) delivers a succinct menu of Mediterranean-Asian fusion with dishes like Spanish octopus in Malaysian laksa and

bulgogi bone marrow tartare. Set in a sleek space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a 100-bottle wine list and inventive cocktails like the kimchi martini, it’s pure culinary euphoria. 45 Grosvenor St.

12. Le Lert

Although the Yonge and College area isn’t traditionally known as one of Toronto’s top culinary hot spots, Le Lert, a Thai fusion spot from the team behind Savor and Koh Lipe, challenges that notion. Executive chef Chatchalit Chuayruk serves aromatic curries and delicate pastries at brunch, and the space transforms at night into a chic bar with innovative cocktails and flavourful bar bites like strip loin fried rice and truffle pasta. 27 Carlton St.

11. LSL

Three legends — Didier Leroy, Masaki Saito and Christian Le Squer — bring Toronto LSL, a mind-bending fusion of French precision and Japanese mastery. With just nine tables, this intimate spot bewitches with dishes like tuna-topped Amela tomatoes, Hokkaido crab gelée and Miyazaki mango panna cotta. French technique meets sushi artistry, plus a dash of Le Squer’s chef’s kiss perfection. Unmissable. 2066 Avenue Rd.

10. Manita Rosedale

Manita has officially landed in Rosedale, and it’s everything we could’ve dreamed of. The Ossington favourite, known for Mediterranean plates, a killer burger and that effortlessly cool vibe, has taken over the Rosedale Diner space. The result is a harmonious mix of retro elements and fresh, 2024 energy. Think classic hits with exclusive dishes like pan-seared Nova Scotia scallops and steak tartare. 1164 Yonge St.

9. Bar Clams

Matty Matheson is back with Bar Clams, a maritime diner brimming with nostalgia. Inspired by his grandfather’s Blue Goose restaurant, this spot offers high-quality seafood, like raw oysters and clams, classic East Coast dishes like donairs and Jiggs’ dinner, along with favourite diner staples like grilled cheese and crab dip. Bar Clams brings Matheson’s coastal

roots to Toronto. 802 Dundas St. W.

8. Nobu

Nobu Toronto doesn’t mimic its global counterparts; it blends luxury with local character. The sleek building, with valet and doorman, leads to an elegant, nature-inspired space up a black granite staircase. The menu features exclusive dishes unique to Toronto blending tradition with innovation. The sushi rivals the city’s best, and Nobu’s Toronto presence speaks for itself — no Hollywood hype needed. 25 Mercer St.

7. Occhiolino

When a personal chef to Drake opens a restaurant, Toronto takes notice. Occhiolino, the new Italian spot at Bathurst and College, blends classic fare with an ultra-modern vibe. Handmade pastas from Manzone’s Pastificio Double Zero steal the show, alongside dishes like spiedini di mortadella. With Italian disco on repeat and a retail shop stocked with fresh pasta, it’s clear — Occhiolino is here to stay. 499 Bathurst St.

6. Martine’s

Grant van Gameren returns with Martine’s, a no-frills spot in the old Woodlot space. Dishes such as oyster mushrooms with razor clams and skate wings in amatriciana sauce reflect his shift to simple, ingredient-driven cooking. With chef Luke Haines in the kitchen, the speakeasy vibe and intimate setting make it a must-visit for those in the know. 293 Palmerston Ave.

5. Vinoteca Pompette

Vinoteca Pompette is Pompette’s comeback — casual, neighbourhood focused and unapologetically fun. This Little Italy spot brings Italian cuisine with a French twist, from rich pappardelle al ragu to a steak au poivre burger that’s impossible to resist. With 300 pluswines and Italian-inspired cocktails (pistachio negroni, anyone?), it’s all abouthigh quality without the high-maintenance vibe. 597 College St.

4. Elijah’s Automatic

From the Burger’s Priest’s Shant Mardirosian comes Elijah’s, Etobicoke’s new flame-broiled burger joint. The Automatic burger — six ounces of in-house butchered beef — steals the show. Beef fat and chili cheese fries, charred chicken sandwiches and cheesy sweet potato round out the menu. Don’t skip the Harry and Heels doughnuts. With a moody, candlelit vibe, Elijah’s mixes L.A. cool with church chic. 821 The Queensway.

3. Mott 32

Mott 32’s Toronto debut has been one of the most anticipated openings in recent memory. Housed in the former Momofuku space, the three-level restaurant offers distinct experiences at every turn. From the bamboo-lined lounge with happy hour dim sum to the grand dining room with four private spaces, the restaurant exudes luxury. The menu, a modern take on Cantonese classics with hints of Beijing and Sichuan, features standouts like crispy Pacific prawns with salted egg yolk, barbecued pluma Ibérico pork with honey and, of course, Mott 32’s famous applewood-roasted Peking duck. Chef Kin Ming Yeung’s meticulous artistry elevates every dish into a masterpiece. 190 University Ave.

2. General Public

After a heartfelt Instagram plea to support Toronto’s older restaurants, Jen Agg is back with the new General Public on Geary Avenue — a street long hyped as the next Ossington but only now showing its potential. General Public, Agg says, is “what an upscale English pub would be if it had the heart of an American brasserie,” with a hint of steak house and a nod to her iconic Black Hoof. The meat-forward menu doesn’t disappoint: curried lamb tartare, tender skate wing with labneh and a surprisingly delicious mushroom schnitzel shine. Sides such as potato roulade and gem peas with pecorino are stars in their own right. Save room for dessert: the butterscotch pudding — canned in-house — is served with Biscoff cookies for dunking. Service is sharp yet unobtrusive, with water glasses discreetly topped and crumbs whisked away between courses. This is what Geary’s been waiting for. 201 Geary Ave.

1. Linny’s

Chef David Schwartz’s Linny’s is Toronto’s hottest new restaurant — and for good reason. It’s a steak house–deli hybrid inspired by his mother’s Shabbat table, blending warmth, nostalgia and a touch of theatre. From the moment you walk in, it feels personal. Family recipes hang on the walls like museum pieces, and bow-tied bartenders mix cocktails at a retro-chic nine-seat bar. The open kitchen, framed in glass, anchors a room that’s equal parts mid-century charm and modern cool. The menu is a love letter to tradition. The challah service — a domed, golden egg bread with cream, jam and house pickles — is pure joy. The kasha and bows is comfort food done right: buckwheat, pasta and a whisper of chicken butter. And the shake-and-bake chicken? Crispy perfection, with hot sauce and honey letting you pick your flavour adventure. Save room for dessert. The chocolate babka, served warm with ice cream, is rich but never heavy — a sweet, satisfying finale. Linny’s isn’t just dinner; it’s a moment. Schwartz’s mother would be proud. 176 Ossington Ave.