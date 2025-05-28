Torontonians can expect a hotter-than-usual summer

After an extended spring cold snap, things are slowly starting to heat up across the GTA, with temperatures expected to creep into the low-to-mid 20s within the next two weeks. And looking at summer 2025 forecast predictions from The Weather Network, Torontonians can also expect a hotter-than-usual summer!

Temperatures should be much warmer than normal across the country, especially during July and August. Regions stretching from the Rockies to northwestern Ontario will likely face a risk of extended heat waves that are “well above normal”, as well as a few days of extreme heat.

Get ready to soak up the sun, Canada! ☀️ After a tough winter and unpredictable spring, The Weather Network predicts a warmer-than-normal summer across most of the country. Get all the details in your #SummerForecast https://t.co/YfSuM8dv0p — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 28, 2025

In Eastern Canada, from the Great Lakes to Atlantic Canada (including southern and eastern Ontario), temperatures should be “above normal” — we might even see our first heat wave before Canada Day! Although the weather will be warm and humid, there shouldn’t be too many heat waves in southern Ontario this summer, and we likely won’t have to worry about persistent or extreme heat.

“For most of the region, high temperatures should be near normal or slightly above normal, but nighttime temperatures are forecast to be warmer than normal due to the muggy conditions,” the Weather Network’s Senior Meteorologist Doug Gillham said in the summer report.

Gillham added that the muggy conditions will lead to more frequent showers and the risk of powerful thunderstorms, so Torontonians could see either near-normal or above-normal precipitation totals for the season, echoing the summer weather predictions from the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

According to the Almanac, for Canada as a whole, it’ll be surprisingly wet, with above-normal rainfall expected throughout most of the country, including Atlantic Canada, southern Quebec, the Prairies, southern British Columbia and of course, southern Ontario just north of the Great Lakes.

So, although it’ll be humid, you might want to pack an umbrella before heading out!