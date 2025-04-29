Torontonians are invited to a ‘group scream’ event this weekend to release stress

Studies show that screaming can have a cathartic effect and, ironically, it’s a good way to help you feel happier and calmer. If you’re looking to release some pent-up stress, then consider heading to a public scream event this weekend.

Grace Turner, one-half of the alternative-pop duo band City Builders, is hosting Group Scream at Trinity Bellwoods Park this Saturday, May 3. At 6:30 pm, screamers will gather together in the pit of the park and just scream it out.

The communal event is about much more than just screaming — it takes place right before the release of the City Builders’ debut single, “Learning to Miss You,” which drops on May 6. According to Turner, the ballad is “really sad” as well as “the most gut-wrenching song,” as it’s about a recent breakup (which understandably might make people feel like screaming).

Thinking that others are also in need of a good scream, Turner created the group scream event, and it looks like it’s gaining traction. As of publication, the event has more than 570 people attending and 168 on the maybe list.

“great cuz that was supposed to be me and my exs anniversary” one potential attendee said on TikTok.

“I just lost my job so I need this, I’m coming” another TikTok user noted.

Users also requested that Turner host similar scream events across North America, including Barrie, Red Deer, Brantford, Vancouver and Calgary, leading to Turner dubbing these potential scream fests as “the Scream Tour.”

There’s no word on how long the scream will last, although some noted that it’ll “last as long as you need it to”.

For those who can’t be there, well, they could scream remotely at home.