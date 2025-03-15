Canada’s biggest vintage sale is happening in Toronto next month

Vintage lovers, there’s a huge event happening in Toronto next month that you won’t want to miss! The Toronto Vintage Show is a mega pop-up sale featuring some of Canada’s top vintage sellers, and it’ll be a full 50,000 square feet of vintage finds and treasures that have been sourced by the top secondhand vendors in the country.

Featuring over 130 vintage vendors and shops and thousands of items, as Canada’s largest vintage sale, be prepared to spend some cash — it’ll be hard to stop by the pop-up without spotting something you love!

And if fashion isn’t your thing or your trying to clean out your closet before buying more, don’t worry — the vintage show will also feature antique goods, including kitchenwares, home goods, barware records, cameras, vintage art and more.

As for the fashion, well, we’re talking true vintage here — clothing will range from the 1920s to the 1980s and beyond.

Take, for example, this stunning plaid suit with the funkiest pattern from the iconic 1970s womenswear brand Beene Bag, which will be for sale at Toronto secondhand shop House of Vintage’s booth.

For the vintage designer hunters, Wild Thing Vintage has got just the thing — a 1996 Jean Paul Gaultier CYBERBABA wrap dress, sourced in Montreal and available for the first time at the vintage show.

Head to Pick a Posie Vintage’s booth the weekend of the show to shop incredible true vintage finds — known for sourcing pieces from the 1940s-1980s in particular, the shop has given us a glimpse at what will be in stock at the show, including a beautiful black 1950s dress with a sweet ribbon and bow detail near the hem

Plenty of favourite Toronto vintage vendors are preparing to have a booth at the show, including Tell Them It’s Vintage the amazing Ian Drummond Vintage, Frou Frou Vintage and more.

The show will take place from April 5-6 at Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place, and admission costs $15 — but you can snag a discount on the website.