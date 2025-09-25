Where to buy orange shirts in Toronto that support Indigenous communities

With the fifth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation coming up next week, orange shirts are in high demand across the country. Orange Shirt Day, as it’s otherwise known, is meant to honour the survivors of the residential school system along with those who died at the hands of the organizers of the system. Orange shirts, inspired by Phyllis’ Story, symbolize one of the many personal items stripped from the students.

Here are a few stores to find orange shirts that are either designed by Indigenous artists, sold at Indigenous-owned businesses or whose proceeds are going to reconciliation efforts.

At the Cedar Basket, the gift shop at the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto, you can find “Every Child Matters” inscribed on everything from orange T-shirts to hats, patches and flags. One such shirt has the words written beside a braided heart, designed by artist Chippewar. The proceeds for some of the shirts will be directed to the Orange Shirt Society, the B.C. Aboriginal Child Care Association and the new Native Northwest Reconciliation Fund.

The Native Arts Society is an Indigenous-owned art gallery and studio space located at 115 Church St. There are a few different orange shirts available this year, including a limited edition Isaac Murdoch printed T-shirt, with proceeds going to the art gallery’s art drive (which gives free art supplies to Indigenous artists living on the streets or those who are under housed or recently incarcerated and Inuit artists). Another version features an image of jingle dress dancer Brianna Olson-Pitawanakwat, who is also co-founder of Native Arts Society. Proceeds from shirt sales go to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction, a grassroots initiative with the goal of reducing the harm and burden that society places on Indigenous people.

Old’s Cool General Store, located in East York, has been supporting Orange Shirt Day before the official declaration of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The shop has a variety of shirts available, including a Sky Dance design by artist Jodi Harrison (Hill) of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte and a new one by Haida, Kwakwaka’wakw artist Yasakw (Shelly Samuels). Proceeds from the shirts go to the Anishnawbe Health Foundation.

Indigenous-owned clothing label Resist Clothing Co. offers a collection of eight different orange T-shirt designs this year, as well as orange hoodies and children’s versions. Options include their 2024 “Makwa” design and their 2023 “Guardians” design, both created by in-house Ojibwe digital artist and designer, Emjee. Proceeds from their orange shirt sales benefit Indigenous-led charities and initiatives that champion residential school survivors and educate the public about the impacts of the residential school era.

Founded in 2021 by Chelsee Pettit, an Anishinaabe member of Aamjiwnaang First Nation, streetwear brand Aaniin currently has a shop location at stackt market, and Pettit’s made-in-Toronto orange T-shirt design will be available for purchase in-store. The shirt features the phrase “gichi apiitendaagoziwag akina abinoonjiiyag,” meaning every child matters, written 94 times and separated into six sections to represent the 94 calls to action and the six categories Indigenous people across Canada are fighting for: child welfare, education, health, justice, language and culture. The shirt also includes a QR code that will link people to more information about the calls to action.

Available for pickup in-store, Sunnybrook Hospital’s gift shop is selling two orange T-shirt designs that were created by local Indigenous artist Animikiik’otcii Maakaai, an Anishinaabe multidisciplinary artist from Toronto. Maakaai’s father, Alex McKay, is depicted in this illustration and survived attending two residential schools. Proceeds from the sale of these shirts will be donated to Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre, a community organization that provides counselling, material assistance and other direct services to First Nations people in Toronto as well as to encourage and enhance spiritual and personal growth.