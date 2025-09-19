A massive luxury marketplace filled with preloved designer finds is coming to Toronto

Toronto is home to plenty of incredible consignment shops, but there’s never been anywhere to shop luxury second-hand pieces from across the city, all in one place — until now. A first-of-its-kind preloved marketplace for high-end resellers is launching in Toronto this month, and shoppers will be able to browse the very best of Canada’s resale scene in one market.

Angels Wear Preloved: The Luxury Resale Show claims to be the city’s first large-scale luxury resale shopping event, transforming The Warehouse Venue into a 13,000-square-foot curated marketplace. Whether you’re a dedicated vintage shopper, a designer handbag collector or someone who loves all things luxury, there will be something for all kinds of fashion lovers here.

Top resale vendors will each have their own booths at the show, including Toronto’s Rewind Couture Revisited, Mine & Yours, Designer Consignor Girls, 1132 Consignment and La Closette.

The event is the brainchild of Amy Polevoy, the Toronto fashion entrepreneur behind @thestyleheiress on social media. With decades of experience running an in-home boutique — where she offered appointment-only shopping experiences and helped clients access rare pieces a — Polevoy closed her boutique and explored a vision of a new way for people to connect around fashion. The result was Angels Wear Preloved.

“This isn’t a typical vintage market, it’s a curated luxury resale movement rooted in sustainability, individuality, and style legacy,” says Polevoy. “It’s about building a community where fashion lovers can connect, discover incredible pieces, and experience a heavenly energy you can’t get online.”

Toronto does already have a wealth of vintage markets for second-hand shopping lovers, including the ever-popular Hippie Market, Sunday Variety Market and upcoming Toronto Vintage Show — but this city has yet to see one devoted entirely to consignment. For style seekers for whom the thrill of thrifting is stumbling upon a designer piece among the racks of fast fashion and those who save up to score an archival find from their favourite past runway show, Angels Wear Preloved might be the perfect place.

Running from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sept. 28, attendees can get tickets ($22.63) in advance online or at the door ($25), though those will be cash only.

If you miss this one, don’t worry — Polevoy already has plans for a two-day spring edition in 2026.