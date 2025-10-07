Toronto NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander launches a collab with Canada Goose

NBA all-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no stranger to the spotlight. The current NBA champion and Most Valuable Player from the GTA is used to putting his best foot forward. On court, it’s his collaborative namesake shoe designed by Converse. Now, off of it, he’s releasing a collection alongside one of the city’s most renowned labels.

Gilgeous-Alexander was named Global Ambassador of Canada Goose in February 2024. Born and raised in Hamilton, he’s no stranger to the allure that the brand has. Toronto is one of Canada Goose’s most prolific markets, ranging from high school kids looking to flex on their friends to parents attempting to stay warm while walking their dog.

It only takes one or two swipes on social media to see that Gilgeous-Alexander is into fashion. That’s why it’s no surprise that he dug into the brand’s archive for his first release. Shot in front of the city’s skyline, Gilgeous-Alexander tapped his brother, Thomasi, and famous rapper Lil Yachty to model the four-piece capsule.

Each item was designed to combine aspects of ready-to-wear with personal customisation. This is evident in Gilgeous-Alexander pairing the tactical Wilu vest with nothing underneath. His brother sports the Alberni reversible fleece in the campaign. Forming a happy medium between the brothers’ sartorial choices is two mid layers, the Sequin Avitaion bomber and the Rosedale jacket.

The collection is a successful attempt at bridging the gap between the brand’s function-first approach and Gilgeous-Alexander’s style-conscious eye. What Gilgeous-Alexander added was era-forward silhouettes, which work in an array of wardrobes.

His first launch with Canada Goose represents more than just a few stylistic choices. Gilgeous-Alexander is a big fan of archive and designer clothing. His tunnel fits and Instagram posts boast brands ranging from Rick Owens and Maison Margiela to Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

His love for archive clothing and the city of Toronto also manifested in a trip to one of the city’s premier designer vintage hot spots last month. During his championship celebration tour, Gilgeous-Alexander brought his fellow Oklahoma City Thunder teammates to 20 Maud St. Owned by Alex Maxamenko and Christian Ferguson, the duo opened the players’ eyes to the breadth of fashion that exists in the city.

As Canadian athletes continue dominating at the world stage, fashion and beauty brands are beginning to take notice. Gilgeous-Alexander modelled look three on the runway for Thom Browne’s Spring 2023 show. Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime is acing serves on the court, as well as serving looks for Dior as their Brand Ambassador. In the beauty department, PWHL star Sarah Nurse is an ambassador for Revlon’s ColorStay collection.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada Goose’s collaborative collection launches on Oct. 7. The collection is available online and in person across select Canada Goose stores, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Pieces range from $650 to $1,295, and are available in sizes XS to 3XL.